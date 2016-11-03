LEGO lets loose on Beef Capital this month

LEGO® bricks will take over the city with not one but two major LEGO® bricks events being held in Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON might be the Beef Capital, but for a few months later this year and early next year, LEGO bricks will take over the city with not one, but two major LEGO events.

Councillor Rose Swadling said Rockhampton would be in the grip of LEGO fever.

"LEGO has been an enduring part of our childhood for several generations,” she said.

The events include Brick by Brick - build your own capital to be held at the Rockhampton Regional Library from November 9 to January 15 and entry is free. With over 30,000 LEGO bricks to play with, the possibilities are endless. Create your own national capital, or using easy to follow instructions, build some of Australia's national institutions.

General bookings are not required but spaces are limited. For school and group bookings contact Ann-Maree Dyer on 49368043 or email libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO will be held at the Rockhampton Art Gallery from December 10 to March 5, with five sessions daily. Tickets on sale now. Combining architecture and design in an interactive space, the exhibition features an array of astonishing skyscrapers from Australia and Asia that have been constructed with breathtaking detail and accuracy by the Southern Hemisphere's only certified LEGO professional, Ryan McNaught.

Visitors are invited to create their own 'towers of tomorrow' with over 200,000 loose LEGO bricks available in hands-on construction areas. Entry $5. Tickets: Box Office or seeitlive.com.au.