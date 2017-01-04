Let's call the 'alt-right' what it is - neo-fascism: A Rocky reporter's opinion

In this Dec. 9, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump smiles during a rally at DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. Trump sounds ready to use U.S. policy toward Taiwan as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from China, but both of the world powers could play at that game. Chinas rising economic and military clout means its communist leadership has leverage over Washington too. Beijing could erect more obstacles for U.S. companies working in China. It could ramp up tensions in the seas of East Asia. And if differences spike over Taiwan, the Trump administration could face tough choices on whether to send U.S. forces to defend the island that China regards as part of its territory.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LADIES and gentlemen, neo-fascism is back in fashion.

We're in the era of Donald Trump, the ultra-right wing and the curious new emergence of the 'alt-right' movement.

They're selling themselves as progressive, true patriots, as the arbiters of common sense and the rival no one really asked for to the left's 'political correctness' - but make no mistake, they are backwards and will see us repeat the same mistakes of 1933.

The use of stereotypes, exploitation of fear of foreigners and stopping an alleged national decline are all moves directly taken from the fascist playbook.

This year saw a massive support base grow for Pauline Hanson and the One Nation party, a group known for its anti-immigration and anti-Muslim message.

Now we hear news that Liberal Party senator Cory Bernardi may be set to split from the Liberal Party to launch the new Australian Conservatives Party - and could be taking Dawson MP George Christensen with him.

Both Mr Bernardi and Mr Christensen are known for controversy, most notoriously about same-sex marriage.

And, you know, the practice of Islam, multiculturalism, refugees, reproductive rights and anything that might threaten Australia's white-based, Christian-based, 1950s 'traditional values'.

We have seen a massive shift in public support for these groups worldwide.

Has our increased economic struggle created a class of disenfranchised Australians looking for a scapegoat in the 'other'?

Marginalisation and misinformation is a friend to no one and our nation is better than this.

We need not look too far back to remember what happens when we don't follow the path of acceptance.