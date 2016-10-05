30°
LETTER: Cattle road trains too dangerous for Rocky

5th Oct 2016 6:17 AM
A cattle truck makes its way into Rockhampton. Robyn Willis from Rockyview says lives are more important than saving time when it comes to road trains.
A cattle truck makes its way into Rockhampton. Robyn Willis from Rockyview says lives are more important than saving time when it comes to road trains.

I THINK people's lives are more important than saving time, as stated on the local news on the Seven Network September 28 by Sharon Howard.

I strongly disagree that it is important for the cattle road trains to travel through the heart of Rockhampton to save time for the cattle truck companies.

I doubt that Sharon has lost a member of her family to a fully laden double decker cattle truck falling on their car and killing them while they are innocently waiting for a train to pass. My family has lost a son and brother in these circumstances. My brother, being only 24, never got to get married and have a family. A great big hole in our family that you never get over.

Only just over a week ago we had that accident of the fully laden double decker cattle truck down past the Lakes Creek Meatworks. This truck ended up on the other side of the road.

Luckily no cars were just there at that point in time. As well we had the one on Lakes Creek Rd and Berserker St, which travelled across the oncoming traffic and took out one of the big trees next to the railway line.

Again it was very lucky there were no cars there at that time.

With both these accidents, it is very lucky no innocent people were killed.

I am totally against these fully loaded cattle road trains travelling through Rockhampton. Let alone I think it is totally mad and wrong for them to go over the Albert Street bridge and then past the biggest shopping complex in town and then down Musgrave Street.

I hope I don't get to say I told you so when someone is killed in the future. If I do it means another family will be without a loved one like our family.

No to cattle road trains travelling through Rockhampton.

Robyn Willis,

Rockyview

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cattle trucks, letter to the editor, meatworks, road, road safety

