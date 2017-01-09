32°
Opinion

LETTER: Centrelink bungle a 'crude, drag-net approach' to welfare fraud

9th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
Centrelink signs in Melbourne, Saturday, June, 25, 2016. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING
Centrelink signs in Melbourne, Saturday, June, 25, 2016. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING TRACEY NEARMY

THANK you to everyone who has contacted me regarding a recent experience with Centrelink.

Since the beginning of this financial year thousands of honest people have been accused of wrongdoing by Centrelink's faulty automated data matching system. Those who defraud the system should be punished but doing so should not also penalise thousands of innocent people in the process. The fact is the current system reverses the onus of proof and gets it wrong in 20% of cases.

This is a crude drag-net approach to the problem of welfare fraud which is causing a great deal of anxiety in the community.

Federal Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
Federal Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Kelly Butterworth

Labor continues to call on the Turnbull government to suspend the program while the issue is fixed and has written to the Minister for Human Services, the Honourable Alan Tudge, demanding that he do so immediately. If you have received a debt notice after confirming your income the government's policy means, even if you are disputing the debt, you will need to enter into a repayment plan.

You should choose the lowest fortnightly repayment available.

I will continue to fight for the system to be suspended and fixed.

Brittany Lauga

Member for Keppel

Reader Dan McIntyre has also joined the chorus of outrage.

In a letter to the editor, Mr McInyre claims claims the Federal Government is harrassing and intimidating law-abiding citizens who have reported the correct income:

THE ongoing farce that is this Federal Government's approach to Centrelink is embarrassing.

There are Australians being chased for debts that may not even exist.

For a government to harass and intimidate law-abiding citizens who have told Centrelink their correct income only to have a misfiring Canberra computer decide that they are now in breach is disgraceful.

And what is worse, the government has no plans to do anything about this massive problem.

It is time that the government undertake a proper audit, and find out what has gone wrong with their Centrelink systems.

After the New Year surprise to pensioners on asset limits, now to debts that may not exist, there is a systematic failure in the government's approach.

The poor staff at Centrelink should not be hung out to dry by an LNP in Canberra that has caused angst to pensioners and claimants through these letters of demand.

Dan McIntyre, Rockhampton

