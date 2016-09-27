LETTER: Country bookies could feel Labor's cuts

THE Palaszczuk Labor Government's cuts to racing last year continue to be felt particularly in regional communities across the state.

The latest dilemma to grip the industry involves country bookmakers and Labor's decision to cut the On-Course Fielding Incentive Scheme by almost $800,000.

The scheme was crucial in helping country bookies compete with the large, multinational corporates and Labor's decision to take the axe to the program was another kick in the guts for country racing.

Racing Queensland has to ensure the corporates are more accountable and enforce a minimum bet rule within Queensland and ensure a more even playing field.

Make no mistake, without country bookies, there is no country racing full stop.

Some have even suggested the program of slash and burn that we have seen under this Labor Government is just a cynical attempt to centralise and rationalise racing and kill it off in the rural and remote parts of the state.

At a recent bookies' association meeting, there were suggestions that funds from the Country Racing Support Program be used to support country bookies.

Why make the cuts to the scheme in the first place?

Despite Racing Minister Grace Grace being in the saddle for more than nine months now, the uncertainty and instability continues to affect confidence and many regional race clubs are at breaking point.

That's not the way to support country racing in this state and regional Queensland deserves better from this Brisbane-centric Palaszczuk Labor government.

Labor needs to admit their mistakes and restore the scheme so that country racing has a viable future.