LETTER: Give way and let emergency services save lives

CAUGHT IN ACTION: Leyland Barnett captured dashcam footage of vehicles failing to give way to an Ambulance in Rockhampton recently.

CHRISTMAS time is nearly here and that means there will be an increasing volume of traffic on our roads.

This, in turn increases the risks of accidents.

On Thursday, November 3, I witnessed two separate incidents at the High and Musgrave intersection, at 10.30am and 12pm.

In the first, a vehicle failed to give way to an ambulance.

Leyland Barnett urges motorists to give way to emergency vehicles with lights and sirens activated.

And in the second incident exactly the same thing occurred, only this time it was a police vehicle.

Both the ambulance and the police were trying to get through, with lights and sirens clearly activated.

The vehicles were facing a green arrow and on the second incident, a green light, totally ignoring the emergency vehicles that were on their way to an emergency.

It is important to give way to emergency vehicles with lights and sirens activated as they are on an urgent task of trying to save or protect someone's life.

It could be a family member or a close friend that they are out to save or protect.

Stay alert this Christmas period, obey the road rules, give way to emergency vehicles with lights and sirens activated and allow the emergency people to do their jobs safely and efficiently.

Leyland Barnett

Nth Rockhampton