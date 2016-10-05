LETTER: QLD Gov't lack of action for Central QLD

I SEE that the Member for Rockhampton is waxing lyrical about how the lack of action, on projects such as Rookwood and the hospital car park, is all the fault of the Federal Government.

But we also hear from our Federal Representatives that the problem is the apparent inability of the Queensland Government to provide the necessary documentation. Ho hum.

It seems our State Government will prevaricate, obfuscate, delay, misinterpret, misplace and simply put in the too hard basket anything and everything that they need to submit to Canberra to finalise Federal Funding.

This is, of course, punishment to Queensland, and Central Queensland in particular, for not bowing down and worshipping Bill Shorten and Lisa Neaton. And a desperate hope that if they can delay anything happening until the next Federal Election they will be able to return Capricornia to the somnambulism it suffered for 15 years previously.

And what have we received from this present State Government? The destruction of the fishing industry, a concerted attempt to destroy the agriculture industry and lip service to the mining industry while giving all the help it can to the Greens attempts to destroy it.

John Christie

The Range