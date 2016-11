WE have three to six magpies coming to our yard frequently, two to three times daily.

We feed them small pieces of mince meat. they eat their fill with a female taking some to the nest.

When going around town (Emu Park) we have rarely been attacked.

I don't know whether they communicate with all the other magpies but it seems to me that if you feed them they don't swoop at you.

Try it, also they are great pest hunters in your gardens.