LETTER: The facts about lower Fitzroy weirs

WHAT a 'shock' to see John Christie backing in the LNP, (TMB 23 September 2016).

Rather than John's unsubstantiated hyperbole, allow me to briefly represent the facts about the Lower Fitzroy Weirs.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's recent comments were deliberately mischievous, lacking substance and inherently false, and Joyce knows it.

When Mr Joyce announced Rookwood Weir, he knew such was conditional on the EIS and business case being supportive.

The business case will explore all options for the Lower Fitzroy from the choices available.

The EIS is led by the independent Co-ordinator General while the business case will progress according to Building Queensland requirements lead by an independent steering committee which is headed by retired Major General Peter Arnison.

This process reflects good government. It is specifically designed to ensure the pork-barrelling of the LNP Newman era is not repeated. The LNP's record in terms of this sort of behaviour was recently reported on by the Queensland Auditor General. His observations were damning in my view. The report was damning of a compromised approach to government by the previous LNP administration.

Mr Joyce must be held to account for his wildly erratic, misleading and foolish posturing, no matter how entertaining some may find his behaviour.

Yours sincerely,

Bill Byrne MP

Member for Rockhampton