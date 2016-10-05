30°
News

LETTER: The facts about lower Fitzroy weirs

5th Oct 2016 9:24 AM
Eden Bann Weir
Eden Bann Weir Kerri-Anne Mesner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT a 'shock' to see John Christie backing in the LNP, (TMB 23 September 2016).

Rather than John's unsubstantiated hyperbole, allow me to briefly represent the facts about the Lower Fitzroy Weirs.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's recent comments were deliberately mischievous, lacking substance and inherently false, and Joyce knows it.

When Mr Joyce announced Rookwood Weir, he knew such was conditional on the EIS and business case being supportive.

The business case will explore all options for the Lower Fitzroy from the choices available.

The EIS is led by the independent Co-ordinator General while the business case will progress according to Building Queensland requirements lead by an independent steering committee which is headed by retired Major General Peter Arnison.

This process reflects good government. It is specifically designed to ensure the pork-barrelling of the LNP Newman era is not repeated. The LNP's record in terms of this sort of behaviour was recently reported on by the Queensland Auditor General. His observations were damning in my view. The report was damning of a compromised approach to government by the previous LNP administration.

Mr Joyce must be held to account for his wildly erratic, misleading and foolish posturing, no matter how entertaining some may find his behaviour.

Yours sincerely,

Bill Byrne MP

Member for Rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  barnaby joyce, bill byrne, eden bann weir, politics, rookwood weir

Rockhampton's Little Hero becomes national star

Rockhampton's Little Hero becomes national star

A LITTLE boy who underwent an excruciating medical procedure in order to spend more time with his brother has been put in the national spotlight this morning.

Whales frolicking at the Keppels captured on camera

Photographer Angela Mallinson took these photos of whales near the Keppel islands on Sunday phone as I was not prepared to see anything out there and we were definitly not getting too close to them.

Whales swam towards the boat the photographer was in

LISTEN: Recording of humpback whale song

Humpback Whale breaching near Snapper Island at the mouth of the Daintree River, about 20kms north of Port Douglas

An eco-advocate has recorded the sounds of Humpback Whales

Couple celebrates 60 years

LASTING LOVE: Neville and Ethel Wigginton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family.

Frenchville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage.

Local Partners

Couple celebrates 60 years

Neville and Ethel Wiggington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Rockhampton's Little Hero becomes national star

Issac McWilliam with Today's Steven Jacobs and Issac's parents. Issac was dubbed one of the Today's Little Heroes for donating his bone marrow for his brother three years ago.

Six-year-old Rockhampton boy dubbed Little Hero

Don't miss this pawfect chance to microchip your pet

LOOK AFTER YOUR FURRY FRIEND: Rockhampton Regional Council will hold a microchipping day at Gracemere on October 30.

Council are offering large discounts for microchipping on the day

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Rockhampton born film-maker will document activist's life

Film-maker Chris Amos is directing a documentary about Peter Tatchell, a LGBTIQ and political rights activist who was a public hate figure for decades.

The film documents LGBTI and human rights activist Peter Tatchell

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Australian Survivor's Sue: I nearly pulled it off

Australian Survivor contestant Sue Clarke.

BABY boomer nearly topples show's core alliance.

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $419 000

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Private Haven close to Town

12 Plahn Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $479,000

You will fall in love with this perfectly positioned family home, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Keppel Bay Estate, only minutes from town...

Lifestyle block with quality home in Cawarral!

83 Serpentine Street, Cawarral 4702

4 2 2 $499,000

Move straight in!! This custom Hotondo Home stands out in this picturesque neighbourhood halfway between Yeppoon and Rockhampton. With quality finishes, clever...

BEACHFRONT Beauty!

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 2 $485,000

Embrace the coastal lifestyle. Wake up to the sound of the waves and enjoy the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets from your balcony or stroll over to the beach and...

A Stone’s Throw from The Beach

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 NOW $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Stylish Home in Central Location!

31 Power Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 1 $345,000

This Greg Dean & Latitude home presents character and a refreshing point of difference from standard three bedroom homes. Featuring fresh open plan living with...

Feels Like Home

6 Shaw Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $344,000

Tucked away in a quiet cul de sac in the heart of yeppoon sits 6 Shaw Avenue. A charming 3 bedroom home on a generous 600m2 fully fenced block, offering beautiful...

Perfectly positioned and priced! Never rent again!

48 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $299,000

More than meets the eye.... This 3 bedroom home is a hidden gem, nestled in the trees on a generous 1223m2 allotment, only minutes from local shops, schools and...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'