OPINION: Water bill rule in leases must be plugged

Despite tenants agreeing to pay for water as part of their lease agreement, the landlord is ultimatly held responsible.

WITH reference to the editorial in The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday, December 28 entitled 'Water bill for landlords not fair' I must say that as a landlord of commercial premises I am in total and complete agreement with you.

Even though the tenant at the time of leasing a property signs in the lease agreement to pay the outgoings including the water bill, the landlord is still the one held responsible to pay the water bill, according to Fitzroy Water.

The tenant is therefore then in a position where they can use as much water and more as they like because they have no intention of meeting their obligation to pay.

The other thing I find unfair and you did not mention is that the Rockhampton Regional Council can charge an interest rate of 11 per cent on all outstanding money which is owing.

At this point in time the best interest rate I can get from any bank on a term deposit is a mere 2.6%. Why is it that the council can charge such a high interest rate when all interest rates are at their lowest they have been for many years?

Kelvin Barnes

Berserker