34°
News

OPINION: Water bill rule in leases must be plugged

30th Dec 2016 8:40 AM
Despite tenants agreeing to pay for water as part of their lease agreement, the landlord is ultimatly held responsible.
Despite tenants agreeing to pay for water as part of their lease agreement, the landlord is ultimatly held responsible. MICK TSIKAS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH reference to the editorial in The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday, December 28 entitled 'Water bill for landlords not fair' I must say that as a landlord of commercial premises I am in total and complete agreement with you.

Even though the tenant at the time of leasing a property signs in the lease agreement to pay the outgoings including the water bill, the landlord is still the one held responsible to pay the water bill, according to Fitzroy Water.

The tenant is therefore then in a position where they can use as much water and more as they like because they have no intention of meeting their obligation to pay.

The other thing I find unfair and you did not mention is that the Rockhampton Regional Council can charge an interest rate of 11 per cent on all outstanding money which is owing.

At this point in time the best interest rate I can get from any bank on a term deposit is a mere 2.6%. Why is it that the council can charge such a high interest rate when all interest rates are at their lowest they have been for many years?

Kelvin Barnes

Berserker

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  rockhampton regional water rates water rockhampton

Man 'may never walk again' after Christmas crash

Man 'may never walk again' after Christmas crash

He had fallen asleep at the wheel

CQ paramedic's working holiday in earthquake zone

Mathew Holt at the Annapurna Base Camp celebrating surviving the hike to 4135 metres above sea level.

Six-week working holiday leaves avid hiker wanting more

70yo man missing from The Range

NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016

The man is wearing grey shorts and possibly a grey shirt

OPINION: Water bill rule in leases must be plugged

Despite tenants agreeing to pay for water as part of their lease agreement, the landlord is ultimatly held responsible.

Landlord writes about water bill rule and rates issues

Local Partners

CQ paramedic's working holiday in earthquake zone

He went on a six-week holiday to Nepal and spent his time helping others, learning new skills and building a new clinic.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Fred, 82, is king of the region's bowling greens

Victoria Park Bowls Club's Fred Carrington.

82-year-old wins CQDMBA Bowler of the Year title

New comedy hangout opens for New Year's Eve in East St

LAUGH OUT LOUD: Rockhampton stand up comedian Jodie van de Wetering at new comedy club, The Red Dahlia Bar, opening on New Year's Eve.

Comedians self-fund new Rockhampton bar

72 hours across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast

The New Year's Eve Celebrations at Queen's Park will see 2016 out with a bang of fireworks.

What's on this New Year's weekend

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomes baby boy

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomes baby boy

ELLEN Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have welcomed a son, Eli Christopher.

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is engaged

Emily Ratajkowski strips naked for 10 million fans

Emily Ratajkowski (c) Instagram

She is really getting into the stripping spirit this festive season

Jack discovers cool animal facts

Jack Yabsley stars in the new children's TV series ACE: Animal Countdown Extraordinaire.

TV presenter is having a ball in new kids’ show.

Debbie Reynolds' death sheds new light on family life

US actresses Debbie Reynolds (R) and her late daughter Carrie Fisher (L) posing at the 21th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Fisher joked she was 'truly a product of Hollywood inbreeding'

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Fearless US singer songwriter makes Australia creative base

FEARLESS: Musician and artist Amanda Palmer arrives at Woodford Folk Festival for the first time ahead of her highly anticipated shows.

Why Amanda Palmer will be spending a whole lot more time down under

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $318000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

Stunning Sweeping City Views!

31 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This low set brick home is perfectly positioned at the top of Norman Gardens capturing breathtaking views of the city and surrounds. If you are looking for a low...

Directly across from Main Beach&#39;

507/4 Adelaide Street, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 1 1 1 $115,000

Fifth floor holiday unit right in the heart of Yeppoon CBD. Only a leisurely stroll to shops, beach, restaurants & cafes. Everything is right at your fingertips! •...

Investors Alert!

4/30 Queen Street, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Investors Alert! This ground floor unit enjoys easy access to the carpark and in-ground swimming pool whilst still catching a glimpse of the ocean from the...

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

39 Mary Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Situated within the emerging apartment community, suitable for future development pending you acquire nearby property down the track. This original home on 660m2...

Will Sell This Weekend

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...

Build your Property Wealth

6/68 Adelaide Park Road, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 2 $219,000 Neg

Breaking into the market is the first exciting step to investing in the property market! This spacious unit privately located at the end of the block has so much...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $335,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Located in Wandal and within walking distance to the Wandal shopping centre, Rockhampton High School and St. Joseph's primary school is this highset 4 bedroom...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!