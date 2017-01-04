Licensing scheme for labour hire an option to clean industry up

ARE you one of CQ's labour hire workers being ripped off?

A State Government inquiry is looking into the industry, which Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga labelled as "fast becoming a national disgrace.”

The Parliamentary Committee's report released on June 30, 2016 contains disturbing evidence of exploitation and mistreatment of labour hire workers in Queensland.

The inquiry will look into issues such as underpayment of workers, cases of sexual harassment of workers, workers housed in overcrowded and sub-standard accommodation, unauthorised deductions from pay and more.

Mrs Lauga is urging local workers and businesses to provide input into how to clean up the labour hire industry following the release of the issues paper.

They are seeking public comment on a range of options to protect vulnerable labour hire workers in Queensland from mistreatment and exploitation.

Similar evidence of exploitation and mistreatment has also been provided to Inquiries held in other Australian jurisdictions.

"Unscrupulous labour hire operators are exploiting vulnerable workers right here in Queensland, and Malcolm Turnbull is turning a blind eye to the rorts,” Mrs Lauga said.

"While private employment arrangements are actually the responsibility of Malcolm Turnbull and the federal government, the Palaszczuk Government will do everything in its power to curtail labour hire exploitation. But we need the federal LNP to do their bit.

"Queensland is determined to lead the way nationally and weed out those unethical operators that are plaguing the labour hire industry,” Mrs Lauga said.

Mrs Lauga said the labour hire issues paper outlined a range of options the government is considering in its efforts to clean up the industry - including regulation through a licensing scheme.

"We are really interested on feedback on what any proposed labour hire licensing scheme should look like,” she said.

"We believe the introduction of regulation of the labour hire industry through a licensing scheme would make for greater transparency and raise standards across the industry.

"In turn, we will also protect and support those labour hire businesses who are doing the right thing, operating ethically and responsibly”.

"Once again, I urge interested parties from business, industry, tourism and the union movement to provide input so we get it right,” Mrs Lauga said.

The issues paper is available at treasury.qld.gov.au, and public comment is welcome until Monday February 6, 2017.