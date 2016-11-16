30°
News

Life on the highway makes Ewan Findlater happy

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 16th Nov 2016 2:51 PM
Snr Sergeant Ewan Findlater is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson.
Snr Sergeant Ewan Findlater is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson. Chris Ison ROK161116cpolice1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE'S donned the blue uniform for almost 30 years and admits that even he gets blasé about the dangers of being a motorist.

Officer in Charge of the Rockhampton Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater was today awarded the Queensland Police Meritorious Service Medal.

Superintendent Ron Van Saane, in presenting the medal, said Snr Sgt Findlater has been an inspirational leader, performing a professional and ethical role.

Talking with The Bulletin after the ceremony, Snr Sgt Findlater said it was only after one of their own colleagues is injured in the line of duty are they reminded "it could go bad really easily”.

"Probably one that impacted me the most was one of my sergeants, Dan Beasy (Deniel Beasy) who was on the motorbike up north of Proserpine,” he said.

Read about Sergeant Deniel Beasy's story here: HORRIFIC CRASH: 'I thought that was the end of my life'

"The initial reports we got from that were not good for him. It was that he was probably going to die.”

Snr Sgt Findlater said that was particularly hard for him as Dan wasn't just a colleague, but he is also a friend.

"But any time you see a police officer get involved in anything like that, it certainly brings home the dangers of it,” he said.

"We get a bit blasé about it. We do it every day. We hop in the car. We drive up the road. We do a u-turn in front of trucks and just to do what we do. It (a police officer involved in a crash) reminds you it could go bad really easily. It keeps you focused.”

And it's not just injured police officers that brings the dangers of motoring home.

"I've been to some horrific fatal crashes. It's quite horrendous what can happen to people, to human bodies, in crashes, particularly when they involve children,” Snr Sgt Findlater said.

"It was probably more so once I became a father myself and I had my own kids... It becomes a lot more realistic. You feel it a lot more.”

Despite the dangers of the job, Snr Sgt Findlater has no plans of going anywhere.

"I think I like the fact that we just hop in a car and just go and do our work,” he said.

" (You) do a lot of highway patrols. So one day you are up north and the next day you might be down the beach working down there. There's a lot of variety which is good.

"....if I can keep doing this for the next 10 years or so that I've got left, I will be more than happy.”

For the Rockhampton-born police officer, it wasn't always 'hop in the car and drive up the highway'.

When he joined Queensland Police in the mid 80s, he had lead a sheltered life. That is, until his first posting - the Gold Coast.

"Everything happened on the Gold Coast so I got exposure to a lot of different sides of policing,” Snr Sgt Findlater said.

He said there was a lot of alcohol related offences, petty crime and dead bodies.

"A lot of people retired on the Gold Coast and unfortunately die. I seemed to catch a lot of those sort of things,” Snr Sgt Findlater said.

As for the petty crime down there in the late 1980s, he said you would go "all day from break and enter to break and enter to someone having something stolen”.

"It was always very busy and full on,” Snr Sgt Findlater said.

He didn't stay long on the Gold Coast (April 1987 - April 1988).

"I went to Expo. My whole squad got taken back to Brisbane and worked at Expo in '88,” Snr Sgt Findlater said.

"That was quite a remarkable experience actually to have the whole world there in Brisbane.

"I did sometime at Expo and a couple of suburban stations in Brisbane and came back to Rockhampton. And I've been here ever since.”

He said one of the things that has changed since he started was the way staff were looked after if they had responded to a traumatic incident.

"We have quite an extensive support network these days. It's gotten better over the years. Initially, there wasn't a lot. What is available to us (now) is immense,” Snr Sgt Findlater said.

"If someone is struggling, there are plenty of places they can go and get that help.

"I've been fortunate it hasn't, I don't think it has... maybe it has... I haven't had too much adverse reaction to it. It's never an enjoyable thing but I guess it's part of the job, you deal with it and you move on.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ewan findlater queensland police road safety traffic police

Region's police honoured at awards ceremony

Region's police honoured at awards ceremony

TWO senior police officers from the Capricornia region have been presented with special service medals this morning at an awards ceremony.

Council investigates signage on controversial corner

CONTROVERSIAL: JMKelly signage sits atop two shipping containers at the prominent site off the Neville Hewitt Bridge. Inset: JM Kelly's Geoff Murphy.

Cr Strelow said the issue was complicated.

457 visas: The pieces of paper tearing up alliances

"After all, Australian jobs should be for Australian workers."

Life on the highway makes Ewan Findlater happy

Snr Sergeant Ewan Findlater is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson.

Rocky traffic cop says even cops get blase about road dangers

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Life on the highway makes Ewan Findlater happy

Snr Sergeant Ewan Findlater is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson.

Rocky traffic cop says even cops get blase about road dangers

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

WHAT'S ON: 48 hours across the weekend

DREAM, GIRL: Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro will be screening the popular Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

A list of all you can do across the region this weekend.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

EASILY one of the most joyful experiences the movies have had to offer this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

CONTRACT CRASHED! GET IN FAST! $115,000 negotiable! MAKE AN OFFER!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...

$275,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!

189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...

Charming Queenslander

7 Lanigan Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 3 $399,000

Stylishly renovated this spacious home is situated in a quiet street in popular Wandal just a short walk to schools, it's the perfect family home. Features include...

Rural lifestyle only minutes from town.

28 Dunlop Street, Port Curtis 4700

House 3 2 $219,000

This character plus home is positioned only minutes from the centre of Rockhampton. Set on a 2.44 acre block with fenced paddocks that surround the house ideal for...

Spacious Family Home With A Pool

100 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 4 $339,000

This spacious split level family home is perfectly positioned on a corner block with front and side access. You will be surprised at what this amazing property has...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

Estate Sale-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $190,000

Situated in a quiet street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

Beautiful Home, More Than Meets The Eye

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $299,500

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!

60 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $699,000

This Modern home is located in the highly sought after Paramount Park Estate and supplies the ultimate acreage lifestyle. Immaculately presented with a modern...

Classic Old World Charm

7 Turner Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 2 $429,000

This beautiful classic home is situated in a very quiet street in Wandal oozing character and waiting for your inspection. * Fresh, clean and crisp * Hoop pine...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!