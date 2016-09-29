Lightning strike 'loud enough to wake the dead' shakes Rockhampton family

Bureau of Meteorology map as of 6.00pm.

JANELLE Edwards just thought a "bomb went off” in her Allenstown home.

But to her family's shock, a bolt of lightning has struck a tree about 5.30pm - only about 10m away from the house causing a crack "loud enough to wake the dead”.

Following her initial fright, the mother-of-three ran up the stairs to her children's bedrooms where she found they had taken cover.

"When I heard that noise I thought my house had just been blown up,” she said.

"I was downstairs and they were upstairs... I just bolted up to make sure they were okay.”

The crack of lighting comes as the Bureau of Meteorology reports a broad cloud band with embedded thunderstorms is moving through the top end to Central Queensland.

Though heavy rainfall has hit Rockhampton, BoM only report 8.4mm of rain since 9am.

Janelle's 16-year-old daughter Taliah was preparing for her dance performance at the Pillbeam Theatre tonight as lightning struck.

When Janelle arrived she was "white and the colour went out of her lips”.

Taliah had felt a vibration through the floor before a loud crack and bright white light lit up the yard.

"It was right outside her room, she has a makeup area and was getting ready for the competition,” Janelle said.

"Kye, my son, was playing PlayStation at the other window.

"They ducked for cover, on the ground, it just lit up like a bright white, I just thought a bomb had gone off.

"You hear the lightning and thunder.... but this was virtually on top of you - it was deafening, and the most scary experience.”

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts only a slight chance (30%) of a shower for Rockhampton early tomorrow morning, but an otherwise sunny day.

Saturday is looking sunny, with light winds and a max of 30 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to be partly cloudy with a slight (20%) chance of a shower with light winds.