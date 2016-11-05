Like something out of The Block at Vic Tavern

Montanna Hey taps into her inner The Block

THE staff at the Victoria Tavern have had more than beer and wine pouring on their plates for the past two weeks.

They've been tapping into their inner The Block strength to help makeover the become a dream come true in two weeks.

Owner Sue Mitchell said the project wasn't quite complete yet, with the new stairs expected to arrive early this week, but they reopened the outdoor upstairs dining area for Skyfire last night.

"We are updating and keeping up with the times,” she said.

Ms Mitchell said most staff had a go at helping with the renovations.

"We all thought it would be fun to have a go at the sledge hammer,” she said.

Ms Mitchell said part of the changes to come include bistro meals served in the newly renovated area during the week.

"We are still going to do Skyfire,” she said.

Ms Mitchell said all the products needed for the renovations were purchased through locally including Beaumont Tiles and Barbecues Galorie.

She said all the tradies that worked on the project were also local.

The renovations are still underway with signage to be completed, painting to be done, staircase installed and other bits and pieces.

And this is only stage one of what Ms Mitchell has planned for the local watering hole.

Find out more tomorrow, and see photos of what the renovated terrace now looks like at night.