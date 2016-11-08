33°
Lions have sights on helping others

Karen Corbin | 8th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
RECYCLE FOR SIGHT: (from left) President Jim Atkinson, Australian Country Living Owner & Lions Member Sharon McKerrow & Vice President Craig McKerrow
RECYCLE FOR SIGHT: (from left) President Jim Atkinson, Australian Country Living Owner & Lions Member Sharon McKerrow & Vice President Craig McKerrow Contributed

THE Lions Club of Gracemere gives vision to developing nations.

Members and volunteers of the Lions Club of Gracemere are proud to support disadvantaged communities throughout the world by participating in the Lions Recycle For Sight Australia program.

The purpose of this Lions project is to enrich the lives of people in developing countries.

Used spectacles can improve the education of children and adults (who are fortunate enough to have schooling).

They can also help people live independently by sustaining employment.

Just being able to see clearly has a profound impact on many lives.

Through an international distribution network Lions are able to deliver supplies into remote areas of Zambia, Samoa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka and many more.

Glasses can be left in the box at Australian Country Living, Gracemere Shoppingworld.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Lions have sights on helping others

Members of the Lions Club of Gracemere are proud to support the Lions Recycle for Sight Australia Program.

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

