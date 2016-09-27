30°
List of the top 10 pet apps for 2016

27th Sep 2016 8:26 PM
Have fun with your furry friend.
Have fun with your furry friend. Darryn Smith

IF THERE are two things people love it's their pets, and their phones.

So why not combine the two and enhance your quality time, behavioural understanding and health of your furry friend?

With an abundance of pet-related apps on the market, Pet Insurance Australia have narrowed it down to the top 10 pet apps for 2016:

10. I-Clicker by Savvy Appz

I-Clicker by Savvy Appz
I-Clicker by Savvy Appz App Store

Keep forgetting your clicker and want to clicker train your dog?

This app allows the clicker to always be by your side - well at least in your pocket.

A wonderful tool to keep your four-legged friend well trained on the go.

9. Magic Piano by Smule

Magic Piano by Smule
Magic Piano by Smule App Store

An app designed for humans but very much enjoyed by the four-legged purring variety.

Cats will simply love dancing on the keys over your device providing hours of entertainment and interaction.

A must have for any cat household.

8. Is My Dog Fat by Jam Factory

Is My Dog Fat by Jam Factory
Is My Dog Fat by Jam Factory App Store

Determines if your dog is overweight while also tracking body condition.

Activity can even be tracked by using the watch extension.

A great way to understand your pets weight issues and to keep track of your dog's fitness levels.

With the rise of pet obesity this is a wonderful app to help promote the positive health of your pet.

7. AppMeow - Cat Care by Intelligent Maintenance

AppMeow by Cat Care
AppMeow by Cat Care App Store

This app allows you to keep all of your cat's information in one handy place.

From microchip numbers, to pet insurance policy details, plus life logs that contain information on vaccinations and medical history.

You can also quickly share this information making it the perfect tool for cat owners to travel and need to hand over their pet's information to sitters and boarding catteries.

Can be also used for more than one cat.

6. PupPee - House Training by Gavin Potts

PupPee by House Training
PupPee by House Training App Store

House training your new pup has never been easier with this great app.

Just enter your pups age and let the app automatically time the next time your pup should need to pee.

It can even give you notifications for when your puppy needs to go.

Also log your pups toileting trends and track their success.

5. Dog Whistler by Mobeezio

Dog Whistler by Mobeezio
Dog Whistler by Mobeezio App Store

This great dog whistle will have you recalling your dog louder, or quieter, than ever before! You can manually enter the frequency for a tailored whistle for your dog, plus you can choose from a multiple of patterns. Easy and fun to use.

4. PetCoach by Notorious

PetCoach by Notorious
PetCoach by Notorious App Store

Ask vets and trainers for free health, nutrition and behaviour advice for your dog or cat.

A handy app to help out during your pet's time of need. Easy to use and full of useful information for pet lovers.

3. Game for Cats by Little Hiccup

Game for Cats by Little Hiccup
Game for Cats by Little Hiccup App Store

So much fun for cats and owners alike.

Watch as your cat pat, paw and pounce on your device after an array of moving mice.

A new two player mode that you can control with your iPhone. Also contain a free cat laser for your cat to chase. A fast paced action game that will keep your cat (and you) entertained for hours.

2. i-Kibble by Llamaface

i-Kibble by Llamaface
i-Kibble by Llamaface App Store

If you have ever wondered if you can feed your dog certain foods and what the rating for that food is; then this app is a fantastic tool to have on hand.

Scroll through hundreds of foods and get information on their health rating and if it is good for your dog.

The app also allows you to keep track on your dog's favourite foods. A handy app to have especially if you are concerned the food your dog has eaten is dangerous.

And the Pet Insurance Australia's 2016 number-one app for 2016 is:

1. Doglogbook

Doglogbook
Doglogbook App Store

The recently released doglogbook is a world-first developed by the dogmanship team of vets and behaviourists at the Faculty of Veterinary Science, University of Sydney, Australia.

It stores all your dog's details, such as medication and booster reminders, and allows you to monitor progress after surgery or a health crisis.

It also aims to support evidence-based assessments of the current quality of life our dogs experience while also enhancing welfare in clinical practice.

In other words, it allows you to take part in a real-life research program at the click of a button.

The free app is designed to be used regularly and the information can easily be shared with your vet, trainer or dog handler.

You can also see how your dog compares to other dogs in your area and location.

Topics:  app, cat, dog, pet

