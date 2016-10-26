LISTEN: Headbangers Halloween Hellfest lineup for Rocky gig

LEGENDARY: Odysseus Reborn hail from Bundaberg and will play the Headbangers Halloween Hellfest on October 29.

METALLICA, Pink Floyd and Mastodon all influence the thunderous sound of Odysseus Reborn.

Hailing from Bundaberg, the four-piece progressive metal band will hit Rockhampton for the Headbangers Halloween Hellfest at the Lionleigh Tavern this month.

Drummer Alex Gasparich said the band had played in Rockhampton before, and said the acts hoped to quench the towns' thirst for metalcore music.

Odysseus Reborn playing Metal Madness gig.

"It's incredible with the right promotion its, Rockhampton is an amazing town," he said.

Also on the bill for the Halloween themed event are Yeppoon act JAB JAB, Mackay's Thanartist and Rockhampton's The Kaants.

For Odysseus Reborn, the gig coincides with the release of the band's first full-length album Feed the Machine.

Alex said Rockhampton will get one of the first tastes of the album, about five years in the making.

LISTEN: Odysseus Reborn release Black Hole ahead of Feed the Machine album release:

"We picked our instrument five years ago, and started five years ago and it's finally coming together," Alex said.

Each of the bands will look the part, and encourage the audience to tune in to their dark side and dress up for Halloween.

The stakes for the best dressed are a merch packs from each of the bands.

Alex said he hoped for a 100-strong crowd, and for $10 at the door its well worth checking out some up-and-coming talent.

ON THE BILL:

Mackay-based five-piece band Thanartist will hit Rockhampton this month to perform at the Headbangers Halloween Hellfest.

Thanartist: Formed in late 2011, the five-piece metal core band from Mackay has been hitting the Australian music scene by storm; from the release of their demo Vendetta, to their second EP release of Torment of War, to the current single confined for their upcoming debut album. The band have performed with some large Australian acts such as The Amity Affliction, Northlane, Thy Art is Murder, Dream on Dreamer, Buried in Verona, Twelve Foot Ninja and Dead Letter Circus.

JAB JAB: A group of three friends who get together to play music every Thursday. Having recently played OM Fest in Yeppoon, JAB JAB have a proven track record in their hometown. The punk/rock trio are sure to muster some local support. They describe themselves as having a DZ Deathrays, Butthole Surfers, Melvins, Mclusky sound.

The Kaants: The Kaants are a Rockhampton punk band who just recently reformed after several years. They played a show at the Giddy Goat last recently supporting the band Pandamic. It was The Kaants first show back in years.