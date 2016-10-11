LISTEN: Organiser explains shock decision to stop festival

Clare Geraghty taking out the Half Marathon at the Capricorn Coast Running Festival on Sunday. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror

DESPITE a record turnout at this year's Capricorn Coast Running Festival, co-organiser Jason Paull said now was the right time to "call time on the event".

He said while it felt like a loss to the organisers - namely himself, his business partner and their family's - they wanted to give as much notice to potential participants considering it was a 12-month commitment to turn the event around.

"Really it's just bout the event organiser's capacity to continue delivering the event," he said, following a shock announcement via Facebook this morning the event would not continue in 2017.

EARLIER: Organisers cancel major CQ event, read story here

"Obviously it's not our full time job, it's a second job for us, we have busy day jobs and busy family life, and really we don't think at the moment we can continue delivering the event at that standard so we have decided to call time on the event."

Jason said while he does not see a future for the Capricorn Running Festival Continue, he sees potential for another interested organisation to deliver a similar running event at the same time and place.

"Running events across the country follow a very similar formula," he said.

"It wouldn't be very difficult for another interested organisation if they wanted to to conduct a very similar event in the same place at the same time."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Jason said he had been very pleased with the growth of the event, which started in 2011 with 191 participants, and has since grown to a 1000 person strong event.

He said he hoped to see Capricorn Coast events continue, and continue to grow.

"In some ways its like our baby really the event has grown and gorwn and we def hope that events on the Capricorn coast continue and continue to grow," he said.

"We are very grateful for everyone who has been part of the events we have had its been a really good ride and we wish everyone who has run at our event the best of luck with their continued run."

Read more on the festival: