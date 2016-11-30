35°
Live stream 250 radio stations via one App

30th Nov 2016 7:51 AM
In an Australian first, the radio industry today launched RadioApp, a new mobile app that allows consumers to live stream 250 Australian radio stations on the go.
In an Australian first, the radio industry today launched RadioApp, a new mobile app that allows consumers to live stream 250 Australian radio stations on the go.

In an Australian first, the radio industry today launched RadioApp, a new mobile app that allows consumers to live stream 250 Australian radio stations on the go.

The free app allows listeners to tune in to Australian radio from anywhere in the world, add stations to their favourites list and simply swipe to see what's playing on other stations. Listeners can also view a list of recently played songs and share what they're listening to with friends.

Developed by industry body Commercial Radio Australia and app developer All In Media, the app is part of a strategy to make listening to radio on smartphones much easier.

"RadioApp is the best way to stream radio on your smartphone because it puts commercial AM, FM and DAB+ digital radio stations as well as ABC and SBS stations all into one place,” said CRA chief executive officer Joan Warner.

"It's about setting commercial rivalries aside and putting the consumer experience first, so listeners can simply swipe and listen to their favourite stations wherever they are.”

RadioApp includes the following features:

  • Listen live to 250 Australian radio stations covering music, sports, talk and news
  • Access digital-only stations such as Buddha, Kinderling Kids Radio, Koffee, EON Sports Radio and Christmas station Elf
  • See what's playing on air and simply swipe to change stations
  • Search for stations by name, town or frequency
  • View a list of recently played songs and purchase songs.

More features will be built into the app in future stages, including the ability to subscribe to podcasts.

CRA board member and Southern Cross Austereo CEO Grant Blackley said: "What's in the marketplace at the moment is a very scattered view, with different technology and different apps across different platforms. This brings it all together and makes it easy for the listener, and that's going to benefit the industry.”

ABC Radio Director Michael Mason said: "The ABC fully supports collaborative involvement in this innovative all-of-industry app. This is an example of radio continuing to evolve to stay relevant to our listeners.”

SBS Director of Audio and Language Content Mandi Wicks said: "SBS Radio is keen to be part of RadioApp with 8 SBS stations because it's a great platform to deliver our music and more than 70 in-language programs to radio audiences.”

RadioApp can be downloaded free through the App Store and Google Play or visit www.radioapp.com.au for more info.

The industry will promote the app through a national marketing campaign that launches today, including radio and online advertising, social media and interior bus panels. The ads carry the tagline: "RadioApp. Your radio, wherever you are.”

More than 95% of the population listens to Australian commercial and public radio stations each week in the five metropolitan capitals. GfK figures show Australians spend about six hours on average listening to Australian radio via a mobile phone or tablet each week.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  apps music radio smart phone technology

