Livingstone food drive to help families in need

HELPING HAND: Greg Mortensen, Colin Chadwick, Julie Bickley and Councillor Jan Kelly during the 2015 drive with one of the ten trolleys of donated goods given by the Livingstone Shire community.

IF YOU'VE got an overdue book you've been meaning to return to a Livingstone Shire Council library, now is the time to take it back.

From this week until December 5, library patrons can pay overdue book fees by donating non-perishable food items which will then be distributed to those in need through St Vincent de Paul's.

Councillor Jan Kelly said generosity and kindness in the community could make Christmas special for those doing it tough.

"While some of us are worrying about what presents we're going to get our family and friends this year, there are those in our community who are struggling just to put food on the table,” Cr Kelly said.

"We are encouraging the community to dig deep and do what they can to support those families in the region who are doing it tough, especially at this time of year where it is so important to spread the Christmas spirit.

"We are fortunate in Livingstone Shire that we have an incredibly generous community with last year's efforts producing approximately ten trolleys full of donated canned and dry goods that were then divided into hampers.”

And you don't need to have an overdue book to take part.

"Even if you don't have a fine that needs to be paid, you can drop any non-perishable items off at any library location and support this great cause,” Cr Kelly said.

For more information about library services or the Food for Fines program, contact Yeppoon Library on 4913 3850.