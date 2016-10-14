Livingstone one of only 10 councils in state with long-term plan

LIVINGSTONE SHIRE COUNCIL:

THE Queensland Auditor's Office (QAO) Long Term Sustainability of Local Government Report shows only 10 out of 77 councils have a long-term financial plan - and Livingstone is one of them.

The report, released this week, said most failed to understand how much money was required in the future to maintain roads, water and sewerage.

Out of 77 councils, 51 did not have up-to-date asset management plans, the report said.

The audit report claimed 67 councils did not prepare a 2015-24 long-term financial plan because they were not required to and did not have the plans or resources to create a long-term plan.

But LSC not only has a long term financial plan, but also links their asset management plans to their long term financial forecast.

Mayor Bill Ludwig and CEO Chris Murdoch said they were both pleased with the report, despite a seemingly negative result in the average asset sustainability ratio category.

The report shows it is at 56.85%, with the prediction of a further deterioration in the next 10 years.

This is in contrast to RRC's 93.95%, or even Gladstone Regional Council's 63.2%.

Ms Murdoch said the numbers were not an accurate reflection of council's investment.

"In fact the asset renewal ratio for council's three fundamental asset classes of roads, water and sewerage will average 107% over the current Long Term Financial Plan, which means that council is renewing its core infrastructure ahead of schedule,” she said.

LSC estimates its asset base will grow from a current value of approximately $918 million to $1.38 billion by 2025 as the population grows and the need for critical infrastructure increases.

The QAO report suggests LSC was on track to achieve an average forecast operating surplus of 4.51% across the 10 year forecast period.

The council currently sets a minimum of $20 million cash as a budget principle.

"There are no issues with our cash,” Ms Murdoch said.

"That is the lowest we let it go.”

Cr Ludwig said there had been a number of challenges, including Cyclone Marcia, but council was delivering an overall positive long-term financial outlook.

Mr Ludwig supported statements from RRC Mayor Margaret Strelow and the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ), reiterating the need for governments to provide funding to assist councils..