Livingstone records greatest rental vacancy rate fall in Qld

Amy Haydock
| 25th Oct 2016 12:39 PM
$500 p/w in Yeppoon, five bedroom house with two bathrooms and three garages
THE greatest fall in vacancy rates according to REIQ's latest report today was in Livingstone (Yeppoon), which fell from 12.3% to 8.3%, a fall of four percentage points.

While still a concerning figure for the Capricorn Coast rental market, the drop is a positive sign for the coastal community. 

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said regional Queensland yielded positive news, with consistent falls in vacancy rates for Bundaberg, Gladstone, Mackay and Rockhampton.

"It's encouraging to see the September falls are the start of a consistent trend, with small vacancy rate falls reported over the past few quarters in all of these regional centres," Ms Mercorella said.

"This is a sign that these markets are attracting workers who need rental accommodation.

"It is also a sign that rents have reached a level that the market feels is fair value, which is also good news for landlords and tenants."

It was not all good news for the region, however.

The vacancy rate in the Central Highlands, which includes Emerald, is still in double figures at 10.4%.

The lowest rate in a regional centre is Toowoomba at 2.3%.

The numbers:

  • Bundaberg - 4.5%
  • Livingstone - 8.3%
  • Gladstone - 8.9%
  • Rockhampton - 4.6%
  • Toowoomba - 2.3%
  • Townsville - 7.1%
  • Gold Coast - 1.7%
  • Sunshine Coast - 1.5%
  • Brisbane (inner <5km) - 3.7%
  • Brisbane (middle 5-20km) - 4.5%
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  livingstone real estate reiq rental vacancies

