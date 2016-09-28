30°
Livingstone Shire Council shows diversity with food

28th Sep 2016 12:00 PM
Yellow Curry
Yellow Curry Kumiko Campos

Nothing brings people together like a good meal.

The Livingstone Shire Council and the Capricorn Coast Multicultural Group have teamed up and are inviting residents to bring their favourite dish to share and join them for a 'Meet and Greet'.

This event will be held at the Yeppoon Community Centre and give locals a chance to meet people from other cultures.

Community facilities councillor Tom Wyatt encouraged residents to come along to the event and celebrate all the cultural diversity our region has to offer.

"We have 38,000 residents who call our shire home and around 10 percent of our residents were born overseas,” Cr Wyatt said.

"We have a wonderfully diverse shire with residents from over 30 different nationalities including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, South Africa, Germany, India, Thailand, the Philippines and the Netherlands, just to name a few.

"At council, we strive for a diverse and unique community that is connected with the larger community in the common pursuit of an engaged, supportive, inclusive, creative and confident shire.

"This Sunday will be a great event with a variety of multicultural food to tempt your taste buds so please cook a dish and come along if you can.”

Capricorn Coast Multicultural Group member, Nini Sielaff said the event was for everyone and showed the power of sharing a meal.

"No matter where you were born or what you do, food is a universal language which brings people together all around the world,” Ms Sielaff said.

"We want everyone to come along and experience the true connection that happens when food is shared.”

President of the Central Queensland Multicultural Association, Dawn Hay said aside from the food, vital information about education and employment would be provided.

"We're here for the community to help the community,” Ms Hay said.

"The meet and great is also a chance to hear about the range of educational programs people can take part in as well as the employment opportunities available through programs such as the Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work.”

A Taste of Culture

  • Sunday, October 2 from 12pm to 4pm
  • Yeppoon Community Centre at 80 John St, Yeppoon
  • Bookings are essential, call 4913 3840
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
