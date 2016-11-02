LNP hits back at Lauga's claims about petty politics

12.20pm: THE Liberal National Party has hit back at Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's claims the political party is stopping her from attending a 'vital meeting' for female politicians.

A statement from the office of the Opposition said:

"Ms Lauga does not require leave from the Opposition to attend a parliamentary junket at taxpayers' expense.

"If she wants to skip her responsibilities in Parliament, that's a matter for her and Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"Ms Lauga is simply playing games because it's a hung Parliament and she's worried Labor won't have the numbers in Parliament if she leaves.

"With three sitting weeks left in the year and critical issues such as building the Rockwood Weir and getting Central Queensland moving again, the LNP believes it's more important to be in Parliament than at resume-padding junkets.”

9.10am: THE Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has condemned the Queensland LNP Opposition for playing petty politics.

Mrs Lauga claims the LNP has refused to grant leave for her to attend a vital national meeting of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP).

Mrs Lauga was elected the sole CWP Queensland Representative by members of the Queensland Parliament in 2015 and has sought leave from Parliament this Thursday 3 November to attend a round-table meeting in Hobart.

"The LNP's refusal to grant leave for me to attend this important meeting is evidence of the LNP's ignorance when it comes to the importance of women being represented in our Queensland Parliament”.

"In the spirit of bipartisanship, I sought approval from the CWP for a former CWP Queensland representative, the Member for Broadwater Verity Barton MP to invite her to take up the observer position, but she refused the offer.

"I subsequently wrote to the Deputy Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington MP and extended the offer to her or any other woman from the LNP Opposition, but to date I have not received a response to this offer.

"It is unlikely the LNP will agree to grant leave so that Queensland is represented at the national CWP meeting.

"It will be an embarrassment for Queensland not to be represented at this national roundtable considering all other States, Territories and the Commonwealth will all be represented.

"It is particularly disappointing given the Member for Broadwater was offered every opportunity to partake in CWP meetings and activities when she was the CWP Queensland representative between 2012 and 2015.

"Queensland, and indeed all of the women members of the Queensland Parliament, deserve to have active representation at the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians meeting, and we should all be disappointed at the churlish and discriminatory behavior of the LNP Opposition,” said Mrs Lauga.