LNP POLLIE: We need Shoalwater military expansion 'like a hole in the head'

THE Rockhampton region needs an expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area "like a hole in the head”, an outspoken LNP politician says.

Former Rockhampton resident and the LNP's Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan was travelling through his old stomping ground on the weekend when he met up with resident at Marlborough.

"Stopped off in Marlborough this afternoon in the wake of this week's public meeting regarding the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area,” Mr Costigan posted on his Facebook account on Saturday.

"Like many locals, publican Bob Jeffries is very concerned and rightly so, especially with fears the expansion will mean losing 60,000 head of cattle.

"As a former Rockhampton resident who has spent a lot of time traversing Central Queensland, well before entering Parliament, I know the 'Beef Capital' needs that like a hole in the head.

"I'll be doing whatever I can to support local graziers whose contribution to the CQ economy has been significant since the arrival of the Archer Brothers.

"After all, can you imagine good ol' Rocky without the cattle industry as we know it today?”