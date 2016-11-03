LNP says firearms dealer law changes means no limbo for business

Police Minister Bill Byrne said while the Opposition claimed this change would help firearms dealers - the reality was it would do the opposite.

1.40pm: THE OPPOSITION has thrown the blame ball over firearms dealers back in the Police Minister's court.

Police Minister Bill Byrne this morning condemned the LNP for sabotaging successful gun laws implemented by its own party in the wake of the Port Arthur Massacre.

"I am flabbergasted by the Opposition's nonsensical motion revoking part of the Weapons Regulation 2016 implemented by Rob Borbidge's LNP Government in 1997,” he said.

"They have watered down regulations brought in by a previous LNP Government, crossing a dangerous line.”

Shadow Police Minister Tim Mander said the LNP was forced to take action because the Police Minister failed in his job earlier this year when the Weapons Regulation expired due to the 10 year review rule.

"We pushed for the regulations to be changed because they were anti-jobs, anti-business, anti-police and undermined the efficient administration of the Weapons Act,” Mr Mander said.

"Under the proposed changes if a licensee's nominee died, police were forced to seize all stock while the license was suspended, which would have been a huge waste of Police time and resources which could be devoted to targeting the misuse of firearms.

"Now it will simply be a matter of updating the dealer's license - meaning businesses won't be thrown into limbo for weeks, if not months, while police freeze their stock.

"These changes have put Queensland in line with New South Wales and Victoria, meaning we're no longer at a commercial disadvantage to our interstate counterparts.

"They will have absolutely no impact on the way the public usually applies for firearms - the existing process remains in place.

"It wouldn't have come to this if Bill Byrne did the right thing and consulted over weapons policy in Queensland.”

7am: POLICE Minister Bill Byrne has condemned the LNP for sabotaging successful gun laws implemented by its own party in the wake of the Port Arthur Massacre.

"I am flabbergasted by the Opposition's nonsensical motion revoking part of the Weapons Regulation 2016 implemented by Rob Borbidge's LNP Government in 1997,” he said.

"They have watered down regulations brought in by a previous LNP Government, crossing a dangerous line.”

Minister Byrne said while the Opposition claimed this change would help firearms dealers - the reality was it would do the opposite.

"The regulation has worked well for 20 years. It provided a seamless transition process when a licenced firearms dealer's representative died or was no longer authorised to operate,” he said.

"Now, a dealer's licence will be cancelled and the Queensland Police Service will be legally required to ensure possibly thousands of guns are locked up securely for months while new dealer's licences are issued.

"This will create a significant burden on the police and adversely impact on firearms dealers carrying about their business.”