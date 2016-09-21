Local artist celebrated

ART EXHIBITION: Michelle Landry MP, artist Andrea Chapman and Greg Chapman at the opening of her exhibition A Palimpsest in Paint.

AWAD winning Central Queensland artist Andrea Chapman celebrated with more than 150 artists, art lovers and supporters at the opening of her exhibition A Palimpsest in Paint on Saturday night (17 September) at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

The exhibition, officially opened by Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry MP, features more than 40 oil and watercolour paintings inspired by the local region and the artist's love of light.

One of the larger works,Sunshine on East Street was purchased on the night by local businesswoman Simone Lawrie of Artisan Gluten Free Bakery. Fittingly, the painting will hang in the East St business.

Other paintings in the exhibition also celebrate the subtle beauty of everyday scenes including morning mist on the Fitzroy River, sailing boats at Rosslyn Bay, low tide at Ross Creek, Depot Hill after the rain, and birds at the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens.

"As an artist, I hope to capture the beauty in my local surroundings that others might initially fail to recognise. The real joy is when my paintings connect with a viewer and open a window to their surroundings or memories," she said.

Andrea graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Fine Art and Visual Culture from Curtin University last year. Her trip to WA for her graduation ceremony also inspired a number of paintings of beach scapes from Australia's south west coast.

A Palimpsest in Paint is open until Saturday (24 September).