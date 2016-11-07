Local band lays down tracks in Byron Bay

IT all started in 2014 when a bunch of mates decided to get together for a jam in Kyran Moran's garage.

Now two years on and Elephant Juice are working their way to the top of their music game, having just dropped their first EP.

The young local band which is made up of four good mates Thomas Lobegeiger, Patrick Lynam, Thomas Smyth and Kyran Moran made the trip down to Byron Bay to record at Rocking Horse Studio earlier this year.

Influenced by Sticky Fingers, DMA's and Ocean Alley these boys have been gigging at Central Queensland pubs and playing small music festivals but have been trying to record an EP for a while.

Lead guitarist Patrick Lynam said heading down to Byron was "a great experience”.

"We have always tried recording at home ourselves since we started so I guess we have always wanted to record in a professional studio,” he said.

"Thomas Lobegiger usually writes the songs and then we jam it to fully work out the song or it just starts while we're jamming or something.”

Patrick said he and the boys weren't actually 100% sure where the name Elephant Juice came from but they knew it just worked.

"Not sure where the name came from, could have been an ex-member that came up with it.”