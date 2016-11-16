Local businesses back Adani mine through social media campaigns

LOCAL businesses have jumped on board a social media campaign supporting Adani's Carmichael project as it continues to gain momentum.

With intention for construction to commence in 2017 The Adani = Opportunity campaign has launched featuring local businesses, contractors and suppliers who welcome the investment in Central Queensland's economy.

The Bowen Basin Mining Club is just one of the community and industry groups behind the campaign, and director Jodie Currie says it's time the people of regional Queensland made themselves heard.

"Traditionally, there is a very vocal minority who oppose these projects, and this minority is the voice heard in the media,” she said.

"The Adani = Opportunity campaign aims to provide a balanced, positive outlook on the project, showing that the good aspects of the project are wholeheartedly welcomed in the community.”

Other industry groups and councils from Townsville, Mackay, Central Highlands, Isaac, Charters Towers, Whitsundays and Rockhampton are also joining the campaign.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has been particularly supportive, saying the Galilee Basin represents a great opportunity for several communities.

"Both in terms of economic prosperity and for the chance to help end energy poverty in India, the Galilee Basin is not a resource that should remain untapped. Getting the Adani project off the ground is the first step in opening up the Galilee for the future, and Rockhampton are ready to play their part in this."

Businesses from Mackay and Rockhampton have already joined the campaign, with more to be released over the coming weeks via the campaign's Twitter account @wesupportadani.