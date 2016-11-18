30°
Local consulting business opens global doors

18th Nov 2016 5:40 PM
Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best International Export winners A&B Mylec Pty Ltd (left) John Cook and (right) Andy Meyers, presented by judge Kim Harrington.
Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best International Export winners A&B Mylec Pty Ltd (left) John Cook and (right) Andy Meyers, presented by judge Kim Harrington. Tamara MacKenzie ROK141116tkawar

A&B Mylec and A&B Mylec UITS are a perfect example of small business doing big things.

Combining both technical and IT expertise through their consulting services to the coal industry has opened doors to supporting companies on a local, national and global scale.

And last Friday their hard work and determination was recognised by taking out the Best International Export at the Capricornia Business Awards 2016.

Director technical services Andy Meyers and IT manager John Cook said it was great to celebrate the win with their team.

"The best part about winning an award like this is the recognition for the team in continuing to deliver exceptional value propositions for our clients and delivering fantastic customer services that results in repeat business," they said.

"We will continue our approach of understanding our client's business to identify areas where we can apply the latest technology or to develop and innovative approach to deliver a compelling value proposition and to implement this with an exceptionally high level of service excellence."

Andy and John described themselves as a proud Central Queensland business, committed to retaining the highest level of professional experience from their Rockhampton Base.

"We also have an additional office in Brisbane as a service hub," they said.

"The marriage of both technical and IT through our consulting services to the coal industry has enabled the development of a range of Trademarked software applications that provides coal producers a unique combination of consulting services and software tools to maximise revenue from coal resources.”

"Our vision is to continue to deliver world leading knowledge and technologies to our Capricornia, Australian and global clients."

For more information visit www.abmylec.com.au/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  a&b mylec best international export 2016 capricornia business awards

