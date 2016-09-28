Local girl hooked on Marlin fishing

FISHING began as a hobby for Chloe Murray, but with the help of her father she began competing and hasn't looked back since.

The 15-year-old St Ursulas student has spent the last 12 months competing in the National Junior Game Fishing Association of Australia Championships and took out the GFAA Champion Angler Junior Female Tag and Release award for her efforts.

Chloe and her father Jeff spent many hours fishing on their boat, targeting the annual run of juvenile Black Marlin around the Keppels and the mouth of Corio Bay.

In just three months the pair reeled in, tagged and released 25 Black Marlin as well as Mackerel and Dolphin Fish.

Fishing was always just a bit of fun for Chloe, but her natural talent prompted her dad to enter her into some competitions.

"It started off as fun fishing, going out with dad and a few of his mates,” Chloe said.

"Then we started to try a bit harder and get something and we did.

"We caught a few actually and dad started to put me into a fishing competitions.”

Chloe, whose parents own Tackle World Rockhampton, takes the opportunity to go out fishing whenever she can.

Kelly Murray said although her daughter would like pursue a career in fishing, it's just for fun at the moment.

"She would like to, but fishing is pretty hard for females it's not a highly advertised sport,” Kelly said.

"It's more for fun at the time being and then she'll see where it takes her.”

Chloe's father Jeff said her penchant for Marlin fishing has helped her overall abilities.

"Her passion for Marlin fishing has certainly helped with her ability to fish very light line in rough water and the ability to pre-empt what the fish is going to do before the hook up and during the fight,” Jeff said.

"This helps with the early release of the Marlin we target.

"It's great to see women in this type of sport and juniors getting acknowledged for their effort.”