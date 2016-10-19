Local makes top 12 of 'deadly' social media users

CQUniversity's Professor Bronwyn Fredericks has been named in a list of "12 deadly Indigenous Australian social media users to follow”, published by The Conversation website.

As the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Engagement) and BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) Chair in Indigenous Engagement, Professor Fredericks has been an enthusiastic proponent of social media to promote issues of health and wellbeing, race/racism, regional development and more.

"I enjoy being able to connect with a range of people across regional communities, Australia and, indeed, the world; many I would not have been able to connect with without social media,” she said.

"I am inspired by so many incredible people on social media, and I'm humbled to be included on the list as someone that inspires others too.”

