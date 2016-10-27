Local march is helping women 'Reclaim the Night'

SEXUAL violence is being brought out of the shadows this week with a march planned to raise awareness.

October is Sexual Violence Awareness Month and to raise awareness of sexual violence within our community, The Women's Health Centre, Rockhampton, in partnership with Girls Time Out, is hosting the 'Reclaim the Night' March on Friday, October 28 from 6 pm.

The march will begin and end at the Women's Health Centre at 225 Bolsover Street with a free BBQ dinner provided at the end.

Manager of the Women's Health Centre Rockhampton, Belinda Lindel said the purpose of the march was to support victims of sexual violence and the public in standing up against the issue.

"Sexual assault is a real issue within our community," Belinda said.

"We know that it happens to both men and women, but the statistics show women as the victims nearly four times as often."

"When we look at the statistics of the perpetrator's gender we know that 93% of sexual assault offenders are male and that girls between the age of 10 and 14 make up the greatest proportion of sexual assault victims.

"We are hosting the Reclaim the Night march to give the community a forum to stand up and show that we support victims of sexual violence and will not tolerate sexual violence within our community.

"It's time to bring sexual assault out of the shadows."

The Women's Health Centre is a not for profit organisation specialising in counselling and support for male and female victims of sexual assault.

Its services are free, confidential and available to men and women over the age of 12 within Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Mt Morgan and surrounding areas.