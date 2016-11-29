Local program sees family benefit

Cr Jan Kelly with husband and wife team Aunty Marcia and Uncle Poy Pensio from Bidgerdii Community Health Service at the Binbi Meta Family Gathering in Beaman Park last week.

IT'S amazing what the benefits of doing something so simple like watering plants in the backyard can have on us.

That's what mother and daughter Dawn Bounghi and Savannah Kanters have discovered since completing the Binbi Meta program in partnership with Livingstone Shire Council.

The Binbi Meta program was developed for Aboriginal, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander communities in Central Queensland to take ownership and control over their health and well-being, and make positive lifestyle changes.

Dawn, whose family was one of 15 to take part in the program which was a first for the Capricorn Coast, said she decided to get involved to learn more about living off the land.

"I wanted to grow my own veggie garden,” she said during the Binbi Meta Family Gathering at Beaman Park last Wednesday.

"I wanted to live healthier, eat healthier and for my daughter to learn as well.”

Dawn said it had been very helpful to them, and was getting Savannah outdoors more as well.

"We need a Bidgerdii service down here on the coast, I just hope more families get involved,” she said.

"I'd love to see something like a community veggie garden set up or even implementing gardening into more schools here.”

Rockhampton's Bidgerdii Community Health Service Binbi Meta program coordinator Uncle Poy Pensio, along with his wife, Aunty Marcia, said the program focussed on disadvantaged families that didn't access available services.