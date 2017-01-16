33°
Local tattoo artist faces drug charges twice in a month

Chloe Lyons
| 16th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Allan Reinikka 300315atattoo2

A LOCAL tattoo artist was found in possession of cannabis just three weeks after appearing before the court for a similar offence.

Christopher Shane Neal, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday to one count each of drug possession and failing to provide identification.

The court heard on August 13, 2016 Neal was the passenger in a car which was pulled over for a random breath test.

While police were testing the driver, Neal appeared nervous and wouldn't make eye contact with officers, prompting them to detain him for a search.

Police found Neal in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

He was also required to provide his identification to the police station within seven days of the offence, but failed to do so.

Neal had been placed on a 12 month probation just three weeks prior for another drug offence.

Defence solicitor Grant Cagney told the court his client had the cannabis for personal use only and had issues with the drug in the past.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Neal $250 for failing to provide ID and added another 12 months probation to his current term for the drug offence.

Convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cannabis crime drugs rockhampton court rockhampton magistrates court tattoo

Johnny Depp sues ex-business managers

Johnny Depp is suing his former business managers for $25 million

