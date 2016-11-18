30°
News

Locals lay 457 visa worker concerns on the table

Madeline McDonald
| 18th Nov 2016 3:43 PM
FRUSTRATED: Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Senator Murray Watt and Keppel MP Brittany Luaga listen to the frustrations of the local people about 457 visa workers.
FRUSTRATED: Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Senator Murray Watt and Keppel MP Brittany Luaga listen to the frustrations of the local people about 457 visa workers. Chris Ison ROK171116cvisas2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"IT'S not fair” and "457 workers are taking our jobs” could be heard from local residents who attended the roundtable meeting today at the Trades Hall in Rockhampton.

Surrounded by Senator for Queensland Murray Watt, Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, the table discussed the recent announcement made by Labor's Bill Shorten that the Australian Labor Party was going to tighten the belt on 457 visa workers.

Organiser of the Australian Manufacturing Union in Central Queensland Peter Lyon said he supported the move and that it should have been done a long time ago.

Australian Manufacturing Union&#39;s Peter Lyon.
Australian Manufacturing Union's Peter Lyon. Madeline McDonald

"We firmly believe that we should buy Australian and employ Australians,” he said.

"Don't get me wrong, we welcome people into the country and when there's genuine skill shortage we accept 457 workers but when there's not, like there is at the moment, well Australian's should be at the top of the list. It's frustrating to see the locals miss out on local jobs but it's even more frustrating to see the youth of our region not getting trained and given apprenticeships because companies aren't offering apprenticeships now because it's cheaper for them to bring someone in from overseas and to be honest a lot of them are being exploited, some of the cases I've seen with the wages and work conditions, it's terrible.

"It's important to understand that more money that stays in Rockhampton gets spent in the local shops, service stations, houses and schools so why wouldn't we want to give these jobs to local people.”

In yesterday's Morning Bulletin 457 visa numbers were broken down into each industry showing the health care and social assistance industry had the highest percentage of 457 visa workers in Central Queensland, followed closely by the manufacturing industry.

But according to Labor's Senator Watt, the most common industry he receives complaints about from the Rockhampton region is the meatworks.

"Unfortunately, despite the fact that unemployment in this region is above the national average and youth unemployment is even higher, right now in the Fitzroy region there are currently 665 overseas workers here on 457 visas,” Senator Watt said.

"Now there's no doubt that many of them are needed to fill genuine skill shortage but we're getting increasing reports of many of those workers being brought here to fill jobs that could be filled by local people. In Rockhampton I've received a lot of complaints about the meatworks and increasing reliance on overseas workers there and one of the other problems that comes with that is that unfortunately these overseas workers get brought in on much lower wages and conditions than what local people would be paid. We're seeing increasing instances where firms are laying off local people and replacing them on labour hire or people brought in from overseas.

"The problem at the moment is that the laws presided over by the Turnbull Government don't really put too much difficultly in the way of employers who want to bring people in from overseas, all you have to do is advertise once over a 12 month period, if you can demonstrate that you couldn't get someone locally then you're allowed to bring someone from overseas in but Labor doesn't think that's strong enough and we think it's important that local employers make every effort to find local people and invest in training local young people for those jobs.

"So Labor wants to tighten the net on that, we're going to change the laws so that you have to have advertised for a minimum of four weeks before you bring someone in from overseas, you have to have done that advertising sometime over the last four months and for companies that do reply on a lot of overseas workers we're going to make it a requirement that they put in place a training plan to make sure they're spending a bit of money to train up local people. So if they bring in a 457 worker, they also put on a local apprentice, and we think that's a good balanced approach.

"We recognise that there's always going to be a place in the workforce to be brought in from overseas but it's one thing to bring someone in for two or three years from overseas but what's going to make sure we have people here in 10 years, 20 years, with the skills that we need that's going to require investing in apprenticeships and that's what this policy is about.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
One person in critical condition after Yeppoon Rd rollover

One person in critical condition after Yeppoon Rd rollover

Three people taken to hospital, one in a critical condition after the crash which closed Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd for some time. The road has now re-opened.

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

How young love turned into meth deals

Rockhampton Court

A rebellious streak and an older boyfriend led her to drug dealing

50 year milestone of JP service celebrated

MILESTONE CELEBRATION: Ian Power OAM, JP (Qual) & Raymond Young OAM, JP (Qual)]

Two Rockhampton resident celebrate their 50 years service as JPs.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

50 year milestone of JP service celebrated

MILESTONE CELEBRATION: Ian Power OAM, JP (Qual) & Raymond Young OAM, JP (Qual)]

Two Rockhampton resident celebrate their 50 years service as JPs.

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

Dr Phil slammed for exploitative Shelley Duvall interview

Dr Phil slammed for exploitative Shelley Duvall interview

DR Phil McGraw has been slammed for filming an interview with mentally ill Shelley Duvall, in which the actress speaks her belief Robin Williams is still alive.

Rocky's own bachelor boy

BACHELOR MATERIAL: Rocky boy Griffin Bellette is in Cosmopolitan's top 30 most eligible bachelor competition after entering the competition through Tinder.

Griffin makes Cosmo's top 30 finalists

Mariah Carey: Here, have a ferrari

Mariah Carey gave Nick Cannon a Ferrari

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

Jennifer Lopez wore a white fur coat when she gave birth to twins

The Stranger announced as Ne Obliviscaris support

The Stranger will play The Brightside on December 3. Photo Contributed

Brisbane metallers release new single

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Mallika Sherawat was attacked and tear-gassed

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Stunning Colonial Style Offices with Highway Exposure

18 Albert Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay ... $495,000 or For...

Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay is this beautifully renovated, upstairs and down, classic Colonial that has been...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

Walking Distance to Glenmore and University

363 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $330,000

This lowset solid block rendered home has 4 bedrooms with built-ins and ensuite to the main bedroom. The large tiled open plan lounge and dining room is...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Need a Bigger Home?

359 Lawrence Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $359,000

If your looking for a big family home in a quiet location then this one's for you. Surrounded by quality homes in popular Frenchville in an elevated position with...

Sure to tick all the boxes!

22 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Scheduled for Auction at the top of Lexington Dr is this large 1,009m2 (approx) allotment with a 2-bay shed already in place and boasting ocean views from the rear...

Lammermoor property scheduled for Auction!

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

100 Acres with Sea View!

1081 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 4 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. Lowset brick home on 106 acres located close by to Farnborough State School, general store and 10.81 Kilometres from Yeppoon Main...

Resort-Style Palace overlooking the Golf Course

73 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 3 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. A modern marvel radiating elegance and luxury over two levels. The designer interior is enhanced with marble floors, ducted...

Builders excited at 'ripple-on' effect of 5000 home project

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Coast builders react after scoring gig on 5000-home build project

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

FIRST LOOK: Artist impressions released for CBD apartments

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget . Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Seven storey inner-city apartments plans progressing

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!