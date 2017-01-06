LOCKED UP: Hangry man throws Whopper tantrum

A glass door bore the brunt of this Rockhampton man's rage when he couldn't get a fast food meal.

HE HAD a whopper of a hunger.

When it couldn't be satisfied, a glass door bore the brunt of his rage.

Adam Matthew Stathi had been trying to get into Hungry Jack's on George St at 12.30am on Wednesday, but didn't realise the diner was only serving customers at the drive-through window.

Seeing people inside, Stathi became determined to place his order.

He grabbed a steel bike rack, about 2m in length, and rammed it into the sliding glass doors.

The effort knocked him over, but Stathi wasn't deterred.

Stathi rammed the doors again, causing a spider web-like crack.

The 37-year-old today pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to wilful damage and trespass, after spending two nights behind bars following the incident.

The court heard prior to Stathi damaging the Hungry Jack's door, he had been charged with entering a property illegally.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said an off-duty police officer watched Stathi as he walked up to a Ward St house on Tuesday afternoon and knocked on the lattice framework enclosing a verandah.

He said when no one answered, Stathi put his hand into the framework, before doing the same with an enclosed area underneath the house.

When this was unsuccessful, Stathi left the property and was followed by the officer.

That night, he tried to get his fast food meal at Hungry Jack's.

Mr Fox said Stathi was identified from CCTV, with police questioning him over the incident later that day.

Although Stathi has a limited criminal history, the court was told he was on bail at the time for offences in New South Wales where he was meant to be residing.

Defence solicitor William Prizeman said Stathi was meeting a real estate agent regarding a rental property and was checking he had the right address in Ward St.

Mr Prizeman said Stathi later "very foolishly made the decision to express his anger” at not being served at Hungry Jack's.

In sentencing Stathi, Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow said the story about looking for a rental property "doesn't actually add up” given a condition of his New South Wales bail was to reside in the state.

He was fined a total of $675, with no conviction recorded for the wilful damage charge.

Stathi was not ordered to pay restitution for the damage to the door, as no details on the final cost of replacement were given to the court.