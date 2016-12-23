Lolly drop delivers joy

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Ashley a.k.a Santa throws lollies to the children of Rockhampton from their "Santa Prado”

OVER dinner one night in July 2015, Tanya Watters turned to her partner Ashley and said "I wanted to do this for the kids of Rocky”.

By October the same year Tanya and Ashley had a Facebook page with 500 likes and a plan to create an annual Christmas lolly drop.

The lolly drop, which is in its second year, is self-funded and relies heavily on donations from the public.

Tanya said she was overwhelmed with the community support to help bring joy to the kids of Capricornia.

"The lolly drop is my family driving the streets in Rockhampton and Gracemere throwing lollies to the children,” Tanya explained.

"The idea came from when I was a child and lived in Yeppoon.

"Santa drove the streets throwing lollies to us as children, this is one of my most fondest memories as a child and I wanted to give more children these same memories.”

Last year was a great success for the family with this year proving even better.

"We are hoping to get bigger and better as each year goes by,” Tanya said.

"The word is getting around about us now and our Facebook page has grown to around 1300 likes.”

Tanya said the children were always excited when Santa stopped to throw lollies and have a chat to them.

Even parents were thrilled to see the excitement on their children's faces, often capturing the moment on mobile phones.

"We had a couple of children who didn't like Santa and got a bit upset but they loved picking up lollies that Santa left for them,” Tanya said.

The family play a loud speaker as they go from street to street, and a lot of people wander out of their homes to see what the noise is about.

"Even elderly people without children and the smiles we receive is enough to know we are doing a good thing for the community, we smile and wish everyone a merry Christmas.”

Ashley often wears the Santa suit and rides shotgun in the family's "Santa Prado”.

"We have receive outstanding support from a few small businesses such as Cheese and Biscuits Cafe, Handmade by Ella, Harmony Hair and Body, and Aqua Plumbing and Solar,” Tanya said.

"We have also received support from Cr Tony Williams for the last two years and Cr Ellen Smith for 2016.

"Our favourite” part of the lolly drop is seeing the excitement on the children's faces; we love seeing the children wondering what we are doing and once we throw lollies they come sprinting to the kerbside to get them.”