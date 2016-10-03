30°
Long weekend quiet after busy week for Coast Guard

3rd Oct 2016 7:00 PM
Rosslyn Bay Harbour Suin on October 2, congested with returning boats.
Rosslyn Bay Harbour Suin on October 2, congested with returning boats.

DESPITE an extremely busy harbour over the long weekend, there was only one request for Yeppoon Coast Guard assistance.

On Sunday afternoon, a marine assist contributor in a 5m powerboat with five people on board reported a breakdown at Putney Beach.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed the harbour at 1.20pm and returned with the boat in tow at 3.10pm.

Yeppoon Coast Guard's Arthur Hunt also reported on Sunday evening, a tender came adrift from a visiting yacht anchored off the Yeppoon Main Beach.

The Yacht Skipper called the Coast Guard and he was put in touch with the Yeppoon Inlet Association president, who was able to reunite him with the tender which had drifted ashore near Ross Creek.

But the relatively quiet weekend was preceded by a busy week of rescues, with eight requests for assistance.

Mr Hunt reported on Tuesday, September 27 the Coast Guard Yeppoon received a phone call from a Marine Assist contributor whose 5.4m runabout with three people on board could not be restarted at Putney Beach, Great Keppel Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay at 2.35pm and returned with the boat in tow at 4.10pm.

Just as this operation was completed, another Marine Assist contributor in a large flybridge power catamaran with 4POB tangled with one of the mooring lines for the dredge equipment at the mouth of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

After it was released, it required assistance to berth at Keppel Bay Marina as one engine was out of action.

Gormans Removals Rescue was again used for this task which was completed at 4.50pm.

Wednesdsay proved the busiest day with three calls for assistance.

The first two were in quick succession.

A solo marine assist contributor in a 5m power boat had broken down three nauticle miles south east of the Corio Bay entrance, and a marine assist contributor in an 8.4m cruiser with five people on board experienced an overheating problem shortly after leaving Ross Creek before the high tide.

Both were rescued promptly.

At 6.18pm on Wednesday night, Gladstone Police phoned to request assistance for a disabled vessel with 2POB in the vicinity of Port Alma.

After checking the coordinates provided, it was determined that the vessel was in the vicinity of Hummocky Island, north of Cape Capricorn.

Coast Guard Keppel Sands launched CHSS Rescue at 8pm.

After the boat skipper provided a number of erroneous positions, Gladstone Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) used the AIS signal to provide the correct position and the vessel, a 10m flybridge cruiser with a rope tangled in the propellors, was located about 3 nauticle miles north west of Boat Rock, near Keppel Rocks off Curtis Island.

The vessel was taken in tow towards Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 11pm but during the night, the vessel lost its tender.

The vessel was towed into harbour at about 5.30am.

Later that morning the tender was located by a professional fisherman who went to a lot of trouble to contact the owner through some advertising tags on a knife in the tende

Late on Friday afternoon, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a radio call from a 5m power boat with 4POB that had broken down just outside Rosslyn Bay Harbour. CHSS Rescue was used to tow the boat into harbour, departing at 5.15pm and returning at 5.45pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  boating, boat safety, great keppel island, rosslyn bay, yeppoon coast guard

