Longreach rain a sight for sore eyes

GOING STRONG: Gwen Rogers is 81-years-old and managing Glendon Station on her own.

FROM watching her herd of 10,000 drought stricken sheep slowly diminish, to nursing her husband as he lost his battle to lung cancer, 81-year-old Gwen Rogers has battled through the highs and lows of living on the land.

Left to manage Glenden Station, just outside of Longreach, on her own Gwen is determined to restock her property now the drought has eased and the rain has fallen.

Originally from Alton Downs, Gwen grew up on a farm but instead of "going into a bank job" as her family wanted, she went out west as a governess so she could "stay in the country" and that's how she met her husband.

"We got married and we moved to Glenden in 1958 and we've been here ever since, we were into sheep mainly and Mark (Gwen's husband) used to get good lambing here," Gwen explained.

"But we lost the use of the shearing shed so we moved into cattle, we got an additional area and we put the sheep on the additional area and bred the cattle at Glenden.

"Then Mark got seriously ill, he had a series of bad health from 2006 and the drought was on then so after we finished off rolling hay out for the cattle it got a bit too much for Mark so he did the driving and I did the rolling out."

Shortly after Mark fell ill it was forecast the drought was going to be sticking around for a while longer so they decided to sell the cattle, but Gwen, with the help of one of her sons, talked her husband into saving a bull, two cows and two calves.

"That's all I've got left now," Gwen said of the cattle.

The drought worsened along with Mark's condition and soon the herds of sheep began to suffer as well.

"My husband was too sick to use the chainsaw (he used to saw the branches off the tree and I'd rake them out for the sheep) but he wasn't able to do that anymore," Gwen said.

"So we couldn't sell them (the sheep) because they'd got poor and then they got so poor that you couldn't truck them away anyhow, they were too poor to travel.

"Slowly we lost them all, we were given donated hay but it was that big heavy stuff that the cattle used to chew on.

"It wasn't very good for the sheep, they just walked away and laid down and died, the whole lot of them."

Gwen and Mark's beloved sheep had been diminishing over the years and the lambing's hadn't been so good so their stock numbers reduced from 10,000 right down to about three.

But no matter how terrible the circumstances were Gwen's love for the land never wavered.

"You think, 'oh the heat's terrible, the droughts terrible' but then it rains and the country's beautiful immediately and you think 'oh this is great' and you forget all about selling."

Now thanks to the recent downpours out west, Gwen's place is looking the best it has in five, almost six years.

"The country is so beautiful at the moment, it's full of wildflowers and it's as green as England."

"We're getting what's like a wet season at the moment and we haven't had a wet season for years.

"Wet seasons usually come in February but this one's coming at the beginning of spring which should bring up all of the grass and restore the country.”