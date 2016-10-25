28°
Property

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

25th Oct 2016 6:39 AM
Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.
Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series. Contributed

LOOK at me, look at me.

The 'noice' home featured in the iconic television series Kath and Kim in the early 2000s is up from grabs.

The home, which defined middle-class suburbia, was the scene of priceless encounters between Kath and Kel - and plenty of laughs for us.

"Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes! One of Australian television's most iconic homes is up for sale!,'' the sales spiel from Ray White White Patterson Lakes reads.

"This two-storey four-bedroom Patterson Lakes residence was made famous in the hit comedy series Kath & Kim - the unforgettable setting of numerous "noice, noice, unusual" moments.

"Many of the features seen in the show remain - although potential purchasers might be surprised by the home's sensational waterfront position, something that was hidden by a tall fence during filming.

"Thankfully the fence has long been removed - the home now enjoying uninterrupted water views and direct access to a private beached area and jetty."

 The home includes both formal and casual living spaces and "the elegant lounge and dining rooms warmed by a stunning real flame fireplace and featuring luxurious window dressings".

"Two bedrooms can be found downstairs including a highly desirable master suite fit for a "foxy lady" with both walk-in and built-in robes plus large en-suite.

"Upstairs are two more bedrooms with walk-in robes; one benefits from a bright en-suite whilst the second is serviced by a bright, full bathroom with bath and WC.

"Additional luxuries include powder room, large laundry with rear access, evaporative cooling, split system heating/cooling, ducted vacuum, slab heating, intercom system, two sets of electronic gates plus double auto garage.

The two-storey home is expected to fetch more than $1.35 million.

The agents are Stephen and Genevieve Hill, principals of Ray White Patterson Lakes.

The property is for sale by private treaty.

