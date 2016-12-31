Look what's coming to Rocky

NEWSHOP: Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scrafe display the latest fashions that can be purchased in store.

ONE of Australia's leading retail stores is coming to Rockhampton.

Harris Scarfe, which has 58 stores across Australia, has begun advertising for multiple positions at its new site in Stockland Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin believes it will be located in the old Dick Smith space.

Sources suggest that area is being expanded further to cater for the substantial size of the Harris Scarfe store.

The Bulletin contacted Stockland and Harris Scarfe this week for comment and information about the new store and opening date but there was no response by close of business yesterday.

Harris Scarfe which has six stores in Queensland (three in Brisbane, Hervey Bay, Mackayy and Cairns) and covers a large range of products including women's and men's fashion, sporting clothing, bed bath and home, electrical, kitchen and dining.

It is seen as a major competitor to Myer, Target and Big W.

"Quite simply, we are your one and only destination for buying great products for you, your family and your home," its website boasts.

"Harris Scarfe only sells branded product, whether it be our own exclusive brands or national brands such as Linen House, Circulon, Tefal, Maxwell & Williams, Tontine, Bonds, Berlei, Adidas and Puma," its website says.

"We are also the only Australian retailer for the international design label 'Simply Vera Vera Wang' fashion and homewares collection, as collaborated with New York designer Vera Wang.

"And as a large retailer with low overheads and a love of selling volume, we price to sell, with many amazing offers and discounts to help your dollar go further."

A leading Rockhampton businessman, who did not want to be named, said the arrival of Harris Scarfe was great news for the region after a tough 2016 when a number of businesses were forced to shut down due to the economic downturn affecting much of Central Queensland.

He anticipated around 30 new jobs would be created.

In its job advertisements this week the company said: "As a result of our new (Rockhampton) store opening we are looking for a variety of full time, part time and casual team members to help bring our store to life.

"We are looking for energetic and customer focused people who can drive sales growth, ensure store profitability and help increase market share through these exciting roles"

Store manager position reads: "To drive our new store to success, we are currently seeking an experienced Store Manager with a passion for retail and a commitment to achieve excellent results.

"Located in the sunny town of Rockhampton, this is an excellent opportunity to build, train and lead a new team".

In October, news.com reported Harris Scarfe CEO Graham Dean laying out an ambitious expansion plans to "put Harris Scarfe on the map".

The report said Harris Scarfe's "multi-pronged strategy" will see it move into shopping centres shell shocked by the loss of Myer and Dick Smith.

Queues lining up on Thursday for the opening of the new Harris Scarfe store at Tweed City. Contributed

It also revealed that its stores would follow the Aldi model of stocking a number of one-off drops of special buys to ensure customers keep coming back.

"The typical Harris Scarfe shopper is middle Australia, female, loves the latest, greatest brands and absolutely loves a bargain," Mr Dean said.