Look who's patrolling Yeppoon's beaches

IT wasn't the busiest day for Yeppoon lifesavers yesterday, but it was still pretty special for 14-year-old Emily Sattler.

Braving the wind and rain, it was young Emily's first ever patrol day since completing her First Aid and Surf Rescue certificates at the club.

Starting lifesaving around seven years of age, Emily said she loved the uniqueness of the sport, and going away to compete.

She was one of several young patrol members keeping a look out at Yeppoon's main Beach on Boxing Day, although their wasn't much action going in the water due to rainy weather conditions keeping most families at home.

Deputy president Jason Thompson said they carried out training during the downtime, including patrol members taking part in their annual proficiency testing.

"Every year before January 31st they have to complete it, which tests all of their skills, in and out of the water,” Mr Thompson said. "It has been busier on the days we've had good weather over the past week, there's a lot of family groups around.” Mr Thompson said there had been some reports of Blue Bottle jellyfish earlier in the week, but the change in wind had sent them in another direction,