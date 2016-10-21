29°
Looking good after breast cancer surgery

21st Oct 2016 12:00 PM
BREAST SERVICE: Qualified lingerie consultant Carol Williams with Amoena swimwear and head scarves.
BREAST SERVICE: Qualified lingerie consultant Carol Williams with Amoena swimwear and head scarves. Tamara MacKenzie

THERE'S nothing more inspiring than a woman's confidence lifted after surviving a serious illness like breast cancer.

Stewart's Department Store carries a full range of Amoena post-mastectomy products, including Amoena latest style 400, which is an extra light prosthesis, leisure and swimforms.

Amoena also have a range of colourful scarves and flattering mastectomy swimwear for the up and coming summer months.

The Australian Government provides a reimbursement of up to $400 for each new replacement external breast prosthesis for women who have had a mastectomy as a result of breast cancer.

Through research and design, Amoena has been able to determine the needs of the wearer and because no two women are alike, weighted silicone breast forms come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

The various styles accommodate a range of body types and breast shapes.

There is a lot to consider in selecting the correct form for each individual.

Stewarts Department Store take the time to discuss each customer their style choice and preference, as well as their comfort factor when choosing these products.

Stewarts stock Amoena mastectomy bras, which will provide women with a natural feeling of well-being, enabling them to feel feminine again.

The beautiful lingerie of Amoena offers the perfect combination and design and style, allowing women to pursue the lifestyle they choose after surgery with confidence.

Stewarts have been providing post mastectomy service for more than 40 years throughout the Rockhampton Region.

For further information or to make an appointment contact the Lingerie Department at Stewarts Department Store on 49276344.

