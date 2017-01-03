29°
Love and lust in the Fitzroy River

Christine Mckee
| 4th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Koorana crocodile farm owner John Lever says good management means crocodiles won't be a problem for the tourism industry
Koorana crocodile farm owner John Lever says good management means crocodiles won't be a problem for the tourism industry

LOVE is in the air, or more precisely, in the Fitzroy River.

It's courtship season for crocodiles and the randy reptiles are on the move, which explains why there's been so many sightings recently.

A three-metre animal caught on CCTV camera (pictured below) at the barrage before Christmas was most likely a female heading upstream into the fresh to lay her eggs.

Crocodile at Fitzroy Barrage captured on CCTV footage posted on the Rockhampton Regional Council's Facebook page.
Crocodile at Fitzroy Barrage captured on CCTV footage posted on the Rockhampton Regional Council's Facebook page.

John Lever from Koorana Crocodile Farm says the females mate in the estuary then travel upstream once they've mated.

"It's a natural process in the wild but the barrage presents a bit of a problem,” he said.

According to Mr Lever, two to three large males, over four metres, dominate the 23kilometre stretch from the barrage to the mouth of the Fitzroy.

"They tell the young blokes to leave the area or die...they want the girls to themselves,” he said.

"The smaller ones get a hiding and head out of mouth and north to Farnborough Beach, but there's no fresh water there and crocodiles need fresh water to drink.

"It's the same at Cooraman Creek, Keppel Sands or Kinka. There's no fresh water stream so they can't stay and keep moving until they end up in Corio Bay.

"There's now two breeding pairs in Corio.

"Sometimes when they're bigger and stronger, the young males will come back to the system where they were born and take on the bigger males...it's all about the guys having enough territory to claim the girls.”

Alongside it's crocodile population, the Fitzroy River will play host to a growing number of humans as Rockhampton works to grow it's fishing tourism industry.

Crocodiles can a tourism drawcard for some, but for others, safety is a growing concern.

"We have an issue and we're in it for the long haul. It's not an instant fix,” said Mr Lever.

"I don't think there's a problem for tourism...it's an issue that's being dealt with quite well.

"They've always been there.”

Queensland's crocodile conservation and management plan allows rangers to catch and remove crocodiles over two metres long in public recreation areas.

That's amounted to one a decade in Rockhampton Mr Lever says the program just needs to be actioned more intensely.

"Travelling crocodiles makes make it hard, but management needs to be based on the natural habits of the animal,” he said.

"The biggest breeding population is a long way up Fitzroy River at Eden Ban Weir.

"The babies come down in a big flood, hanging on to weed and sticks, so there's a constant seeding of the Ski Gardens and below the barrage.

"It just requires a management program, surveys and implementation of the program to relocate large crocodiles onto farms or zoos, which they are doing.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
