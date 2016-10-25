'Traumatic': Boy saves litte brother as fire destroys home

WALKING through her low-set rental this morning, Telitha Abbott was brought to tears.

On Monday night a fire tore through the Calliope home and destroyed almost everything inside.

Telitha Abbott and Jamee Robson are slowly rebuilding Telitha and her familys lives after a fire tore through their Calliope rental home. Mike Richards GLA251016FIRE

The fire, which started in the kitchen, left the hallways and rooms suffocated by smoke and "soot".

The "traumatic" event reminded Ms Abbott and her three children that belongings are replaceable, yet lives are not.

Her eight-year-old son Jai sparked into action when he heard Ms Abbott's screams to check on his one-year-old brother Reggie.

"I heard mum call out, 'Find Reggie, get him out'," Jai, the Calliope State Primary School student said.

"I quickly found Reggie boy and I got him out of the house through the window.

"I was scared but I didn't want my family to get hurt."

Watching smoke billow out of the roof of their rental property, Ms Abbott said it was her children that she was most worried for.

"Reggie has hardly slept and he's being very clingy, he doesn't want to be alone," Telitha said.

"Harmony had nightmares all night, and so did Jai.

"Every little noise that Jai heard he would jump up, at one point he jumped and yelled 'fire'."

With their belongings that weren't burned covered in black "soot" the family is slowly recovering what they had.

But some items are irreplaceable.

"It's overwhelming," Telitha said.

"My muscles are tight and shaking.

"The photos are destroyed, photos that I loved."

The community has supported the family through their sudden time of need, with donations of clothing and furniture made.

Telitha Abbott will slowly rebuild her familys lives after a fire tore through their Calliope rental home. Mike Richards GLA251016FIRE

A call out on Facebook from Telitha's sister-in-law Jamee Robertson reached hundreds of Gladstone region residents who were keen to help.

Ms Robertson said it was "overwhelming".

"Everyone has been amazing, I didn't expect this amount of support," Ms Robertson said.

The fire started in the kitchen when Ms Abbott was heating oil in a saucepan.

When she walked away from the pan the oil combusted, and the fire quickly spread to the wall and roof.

"It all just happened so quickly, and I just felt so jumbled and scattered," Telitha said.

"I'm just glad everyone is okay."

Three fire crews were called to the home at 5.30pm and by 6.30pm the fire was extinguished.