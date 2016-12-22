Lower bank vision will come alive in 2017

COMING TO LIFE: An artist's impression of the riverbank redevelopment Stage 2, featuring the Rod Laver Plaza and water pop jet play area.

BY NEXT Christmas, it's hoped Rockhampton will be cooling off under shaded seating by a water jet plaza and enjoying the view from the pier restaurant.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow is confident lead builder Woollam Constructions will easily translate the sophisticated, yet playful environment designed by Urbis from plans to reality.

Council this week accepted a tender totalling $10,998,000 for the central precinct of Stage 2 on the low bank of the Fitzroy River.

The precinct will include Rod Laver Plaza, expected to be officially named early next year, a pier and restaurant extending from Denham St over the water and a zero-depth water jet play area.

Expressions of interest for the restaurant tender have been run through Kight Frank and Cr Strelow said she was keen to see the finished proposals next year.

The first section of Stage 1 along Quay St opened earlier this month and Cr Strelow said the feedback from locals already showed the area's popularity.

Cr Strelow said people were re-discovering and finding new appreciation for the heritage buildings along the street.

"I think Rockhampton is absolutely thrilled,” she said.

Lighting and technology has been a feature of this development and Cr Strelow said Christmas would be the perfect time for people to see the multi-coloured displays, changing every 15 minutes.

Under new amendments to council's Buy Local policy, weighting will now be given to Central Queensland companies who will also employ local workers and businesses during major projects.

"Council, for large projects, has become really conscious that it's not just who the lead contractor is, but it's all the little guys who go underneath,” Cr strelow said.

"We want to see as many as possible come from our own community.

"We have re-jigged some of our weightings to allow us to pay greater attention to the total of the workforce, not just to the figurehead of the company involved.

"We do want to see a high quality project and we're delighted this has gone to a company with such a strong presence in Rockhampton.”

It's expected 50 to 80 Woollam employees will work on the project, set to start in mid-January and finish before the end of 2017.

Woollam managing director Craig Percival said they had completed similar projects throughout regional Queensland.

"Woollam has been around for a long time, we have priced a lot of jobs and built a lot of things and the Rockhampton Riverbank is one project we were particularly keen to win the tender for,” he said.

"We are committed to employing people full time in regional centres, particularly Rockhampton.

"But with the current economic climate that commitment means we have people working out of town at the moment, so this project is an opportunity to bring a lot of our good workers home to Rockhampton.”