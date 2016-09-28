Lower the tax and backpackers will come

Ian Groves inspects a Honey Gold Mango which will be ready for harvest early in the new year. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

IAN Grove says the lowered backpacker tax is a big relief but the proposed 19% is still a little on the high side for his liking.

The owner of Groves Grown Tropical Fruit is located just outside of Yeppoon and knows first hand how the backpacker laws would affect the industry.

Ian said there was no doubt that it was fair for backpackers to pay some form of tax but 32.5% was "absolutely counter-productive”.

"At 32.5% the fact is there would be no backpackers here,” he said.

"Bringing it back to 19% I hope it's not too high to discourage the backpackers...I wish they had done it a little sooner, I don't think it should have taken this long to do.

"I think our competition being New Zealand and Canada are around the 15% mark but the base rate of pay here is higher, our rates are $22.16, I think, an hour.”

Ian said Central Queensland was lucky enough to be a small horticulture hub with the laws not affecting the area as much as other areas.

"Here we need some backpackers but not being a huge agricultural area you don't need thousands but the areas like Katherine or Mareeba and Bundaberg that have huge farms need thousands of backpackers all at one time, they really rely on them,” he said.

"Here on our farm we're lucky enough to not be a huge agricultural area so we mainly use locals but we still need backpackers to top up our labour field.

"Now its' down let's just hope it's enough to keep them coming.”