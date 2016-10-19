31°
News

Loyal patrons flood back in to the Fitzroy Hotel

Trinette Stevens
| 19th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
Fitzroy Hotel's Tiana McGuigan serves local Alan \"Stumpy\" Bradshaw a cold beerin the main bar.
Fitzroy Hotel's Tiana McGuigan serves local Alan \"Stumpy\" Bradshaw a cold beerin the main bar. Allan Reinikka ROK191016afitzroy

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALLAN "Stumpy” Bradshaw says the reopening of the Fitzroy Hotel is the "best thing since sliced bread”.

The Rockhampton man was front and centre at the hotel's bar yesterday, as staff members Tiona McGuigan and Bernard Gribble celebrated the revamp and refurbishment of the local icon.

Bernard, the hotel's director and manager, said the pub had been "run down” for a good five years.

The establishment notoriously trades through natural disasters, and Bernard himself was serving patrons back in the 2011 floods.

Tony Higgins (red shirt) and patrons of the Fitzroy Hotel. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK020111flood-a12
Tony Higgins (red shirt) and patrons of the Fitzroy Hotel. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK020111flood-a12 Allan Reinikka

"The locals have been asking us to get it open so we are doing it as fast as we can,” Bernard said.

"We have decided to do it up the best we can.

"There will be extras for the locals like fast food, meals, which hasn't been here for 15 years. There's entertainment on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

"The pub is an icon around here. And you can see locals in there now.”

The Fitzroy Hotel in Depot Hill as the Fitzroy River approaches 8.6m. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
The Fitzroy Hotel in Depot Hill as the Fitzroy River approaches 8.6m. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020213cdepot49

Tiona, who takes care of the hotel's licensing, said Friday was the hotel's first day back in business.

She said about 50 people had attended to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"It was amazing,” she said.

"The (10) rooms were full upstairs.

"It is a proper pub. There is no gaming here. So it is an old school pub. We want to keep it real.”

But an old favourite is changing it up a bit, and Tiona and Bernard are hoping to appeal to a wider market.

"There are big ideas, but it is baby steps,” Bernard said.

"This is one of the oldest pubs in town, it used to be single storey. It has been through three floods now.

"It has always been a workers pub. But we want to get it more so the young ones can come in here on the way to the nightclubs.”

But, Tiona adds, they still want to keep it family oriented.

"There has been no food here before and we are focusing on that. You can ring up your lunch orders and come pick it up.”

The hotel is also now available to host functions, but Stumpy was already pretty sold on the beer.

"Well you can't get much better,” he said.

"You can put money on me being a regular.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Next generation of ballerinas ready to take centre stage

Next generation of ballerinas ready to take centre stage

Central Queensland dancers got the chance to learn from a Queensland Ballet star.

Teen girl victim of cyber crime instigated by 'best friends'

CYBER CRIME: A Yeppoon teenager has been bullied by her 'best friends' on social media

My daughter was devastated, heartbroken, shell shocked

Loyal patrons flood back in to the Fitzroy Hotel

Fitzroy Hotel's Tiana McGuigan serves local Alan \"Stumpy\" Bradshaw a cold beerin the main bar.

'Best thing since sliced bread'

Thousands flock to celebrate Pinefest

GOOD TIMES: A bevy of ball enthusiasts (left) Caitlin Buttenshaw ,Trish Holland (judge), Trish Frances, Lyn Stephens (guest), Kerrie Scoffins and judge Sandy Champion.

Up to 10,000 people gather to celebrate Pinefest in Yeppoon.

Local Partners

Thousands flock to celebrate Pinefest

YEPPOON Lions' spectacular Rio Carnivale celebration packed crowds into the town for a twilight market, a huge fireworks launch of the 2016 Tropical Pinefest.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Bus driver Erica sets the mood for the journey ahead

News

Erica has created the perfect device to make the journey easier.

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

JENNIFER Lawrence is reportedly dating director Darren Aronofsky after she bonded with him over a new movie they're working on together.

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Solid Lowset Block Home with Solar Power

10 Pummell, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This lowset 3 bedroom home is as solid as they come and suitable to a retired couple downsizing or anyone wanting a good solid secure home close to shops and...

Low Set Brick in Quiet Cul-de-sac!

3 Gott Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 1 $259,000

One block from the suburb of Frenchville and a hop skip and a jump from Mt Archer Primary School you'll find this tidy and low set brick home. Featuring:...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

This is True Value, 10 out of 10!

4 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $469,000 Neg

If you are starting up, slowing down, or looking for an executive style low set, low maintenance home, this is the one for you. Situated in the sought-after area...

5 Bedrooms, Study, 2 Bay Shed and In-ground Pool

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $549,000

This expansive home located in a prestigious cul-de-sac provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive entertainment area will be the perfect place to...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $328,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

Renovated and Ready for You

142 Guymer Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

From the moment you step inside you will be impressed! This three bedroom offers a freshly painted interior, gorgeous polished hardwood floors and brand new...

Sensational Lowset Brick Family Home/Pool/Shed-Only $410,000

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $410,000

What a truly amazing tropical paradise-stunning design, immaculate presentation and superior inclusions and improvements. You will love this beautiful cool...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $549,000

Spacious & very well built this 12 month old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its...

Perfect For The Whole Family!

21 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,500

Welcome home, this beautifully presented family home is centrally located and will surely impress all buyers. The features are endless! 3 spacious bedrooms...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards