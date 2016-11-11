Ludwig said small business show resilience and innovation

SMALL Business is the engine room of the Central Queensland economy employing thousands of people across the region in a diverse range of industries.

The value our small businesses make to the region cannot be overstated. They are foundation pillars of both the community and regional economy providing much needed economic activity and local jobs, which is especially important now when times are tough.

We know that small businesses everywhere face many challenges and Central Queensland is not immune to those issues.

What we also know is that the businesses in our region are some of the most resilient and innovative in the country not just because they've had to be but because they want to be.

We are fortunate here in Central Queensland to have so many people who are market leaders that have put their absolute all into forging successful businesses.

It's important that we recognise the hard work and dedication of those individuals and businesses that help drive our region forward.

The Capricornia Business Awards celebrate our best and brightest in the local community. From small operations to the most innovative business; from the best local products to the up and coming entrepreneurs, these awards showcase the strength of the business community.

It is both a pleasure and with great pride in our local businesses that Livingstone Shire Council jointly sponsors these awards and, on behalf of Council, I'd like to congratulate everyone who has been nominated.

It is a credit to your business and yourself and I wish all the nominees the best of luck.

Bill Ludwig, Mayor

Livingstone Shire Council